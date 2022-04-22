Buffalo's Bounce Imaging sends 360-degree camera technology to Ukrainian soldiers

A former 43North-winning company's 360-degree camera technology will soon be used by Ukrainian forces.

Bounce Imaging donated their throwable, tactical cameras – which are about the size of a baseball with six fisheye lenses – to aid Ukrainian soldiers fighting against Russia.

After learning that Russian troops were using a similar, but inferior, product, Bounce Imaging decided to make the donation and the cameras are on their way to Ukraine as of Thursday, said Lauren Baynes, vice president of operations at Bounce Imaging.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We wanted to be helpful and we know our tech is particularly helpful in these scenarios," she said.

Bounce Imaging's camera balls provide a live, 360-degree view of whatever room the device is in. What makes Bounce's product superior, Baynes said, is its instant stitching and stabilization technology. The camera automatically combines footage from all six lenses so the user can see the entire room and even if the ball is moving, the footage is still clear, she said.

Bounce's cameras are used by law enforcement and military forces. They are especially helpful in urban warfare situations when soldiers need to make sure buildings are safe before entering, Baynes said. The soldiers can use the camera ball's two-way radio system to communicate with people from a safe distance.

Bounce was founded in Boston but moved to Buffalo after winning the 43North startup contest in 2016. The company now has an office in Buffalo and is exploring moving its manufacturing operations to Western New York, Baynes said.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.