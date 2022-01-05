Buffalo workers at only unionized U.S. Starbucks walk out over Covid, staffing concerns

Borges said the chain does not mandate employees to enforce the mask mandate, seeking to avoid creating tension. Instead, he said, Starbucks has given employees options of what to do in those situations, from suggesting the customer wear a mask to asking the customer to wait outside so their order can be brought to them.

"We don't want to put our partners in a position where they have to demand something of the customer, and the customer gets upset," Borges said.

Union update

Wednesday's protest was the latest showdown between the Buffalo workers and the massive coffee chain, which has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores across the country, employing a total of 235,000 people.

Employees at the Elmwood store voted 19-8 to join a union, results that were released Dec. 9. The National Labor Relations Board certified the union's victory about a week later.

Voting results for two other local stores, in Hamburg and in Cheektowaga, ended up with objections filed from both sides, which are still being reviewed by the NLRB.

What the Elmwood victory also did was kick off a wave of union activity at other Starbucks stores across the country.

That includes ongoing efforts at stores in Mesa, Ariz., Boston, Tennessee and Seattle. In addition, a store in Chicago reportedly requested a union certification vote in recent days.

