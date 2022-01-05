Buffalo workers at only unionized U.S. Starbucks walk out over Covid, staffing concerns

Workers at a Starbucks store in Buffalo that last month became the chain's only company-operated U.S. store to be organized walked out Wednesday to protest what they viewed as unsafe Covid-19 levels that have left the location short-staffed.
Michelle Eisen, a barista and 11-year employee at the Elmwood Avenue store, said about one-third of the location's workers are in self-isolation because they tested positive for Covid-19 or were exposed to the virus.
"The business needs are not our concern; our fellow employees' safety is our concern. My safety is my concern," she said. "And until something is done, we don't feel comfortable going back to that."
Starbucks spokesperson Reggie Borges said it is his understanding that one Elmwood employee has tested positive. The Elmwood store closed for the day Wednesday following the protest, he noted.
Borges said Starbucks has rolled out additional steps to keep employees safe and comply with the latest federal guidelines. That includes allowing stores to adjust service options based on case counts and the virus' effect in the market. Retail leaders, he said, are allowed to modify operations locally – including temporarily closing a store, changing a store's hours or adjusting to grab and go – based on data they have access to on community spread, partner exposures, mandates and health guidance.
Starbucks on Monday moved to grab-and-go operations across its 20 corporate-owned stores in the Buffalo market, which Borges said significantly reduces the number of employees needed in a store.
Starbucks recently said it is requiring its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or be tested weekly for Covid-19, in line with the coming federal vaccine-or-test requirement for private employers with at least 100 workers.
Borges said Starbucks is asking employees to self-disclose their vaccination statuses. The company also will be following recent CDC guidance that shortens the isolation window for employees who test positive to five days, down from 10 days.
Employees who test positive are eligible to be fully paid for up to two self-isolation periods.
Eisen and Starbucks Workers United members said Wednesday they want better notification from Starbucks of potential Covid-19 exposures. Borges said the chain must protect an individual's privacy but is following federal guidelines to notify employees who may have been a close contact of someone who tested positive.
Eisen also said Starbucks' policy doesn't allow workers to refuse service to those who show up without a mask, in violation of the statewide mask mandate.
Borges said the chain does not mandate employees to enforce the mask mandate, seeking to avoid creating tension. Instead, he said, Starbucks has given employees options of what to do in those situations, from suggesting the customer wear a mask to asking the customer to wait outside so their order can be brought to them.
"We don't want to put our partners in a position where they have to demand something of the customer, and the customer gets upset," Borges said.
Union update
Wednesday's protest was the latest showdown between the Buffalo workers and the massive coffee chain, which has nearly 9,000 company-operated stores across the country, employing a total of 235,000 people.
Employees at the Elmwood store voted 19-8 to join a union, results that were released Dec. 9. The National Labor Relations Board certified the union's victory about a week later.
Efforts continue to unionize three additional Buffalo-area Starbucks stores, amid ongoing wrangling over last week's election results.
Voting results for two other local stores, in Hamburg and in Cheektowaga, ended up with objections filed from both sides, which are still being reviewed by the NLRB.
What the Elmwood victory also did was kick off a wave of union activity at other Starbucks stores across the country.
That includes ongoing efforts at stores in Mesa, Ariz., Boston, Tennessee and Seattle. In addition, a store in Chicago reportedly requested a union certification vote in recent days.
