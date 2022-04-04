Buffalo Wire Works to invest $5M on East Side, create 25 new jobs

Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans to spend $5 million to renovate and expand its East Side manufacturing facilities, adding 25 new jobs in a project that will add more production space.

The Clinton Street manufacturer of wire screens, mesh cloths and perforated plates used in mining and industrial markets plans to enlarge its operation and acquire additional property as it develops more product lines. The company also committed to retaining 179 existing employees.

Empire State Development Corp. said Monday that it will provide up to $233,000 in state Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits once the new jobs are created.

“Buffalo Wire Works’ decision to continue growing and investing in its Buffalo facilities demonstrates its unwavering commitment to Western New York and shows what a significant asset and contributor it is to the region,” said Hope Knight, the agency's acting commissioner and president and CEO-designate.

Located at 1165 Clinton, the company produces highly engineered screening media and wear parts for uses in mining, aggregate, recycling, asphalt, slag, green waste, topsoil and architecture.