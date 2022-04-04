 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo Wire Works to invest $5M on East Side, create 25 new jobs
0 comments
top story

Buffalo Wire Works to invest $5M on East Side, create 25 new jobs

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Wire Works Co. celebrating 150 years

CEO Joe Abramo, right, and Matt Klass inspect pieces of urethane module screening panels that were coming off the line at Buffalo Wire Works.

 Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News

Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans to spend $5 million to renovate and expand its East Side manufacturing facilities, adding 25 new jobs in a project that will add more production space.

The Clinton Street manufacturer of wire screens, mesh cloths and perforated plates used in mining and industrial markets plans to enlarge its operation and acquire additional property as it develops more product lines. The company also committed to retaining 179 existing employees.

Empire State Development Corp. said Monday that it will provide up to $233,000 in state Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits once the new jobs are created.

“Buffalo Wire Works’ decision to continue growing and investing in its Buffalo facilities demonstrates its unwavering commitment to Western New York and shows what a significant asset and contributor it is to the region,” said Hope Knight, the agency's acting commissioner and president and CEO-designate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

 

1013896396 buffalowireworks KIRKHAM

Metal weaver Scott Nowak monitors the process on one of the machines at Buffalo Wire Works. 

Located at 1165 Clinton, the company produces highly engineered screening media and wear parts for uses in mining, aggregate, recycling, asphalt, slag, green waste, topsoil and architecture.

"Our project will enhance our global competitiveness, leading to job opportunities and capital investment at our Buffalo locations,” said Buffalo Wire Works Chairman and CEO Joseph M. Abramo.

Buffalo Wire Works also has a long history of diversity and inclusion in hiring, especially among immigrants and refugees, officials noted. Refugees now comprise one-third of its workforce.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Small expenses you may not notice are draining your budget

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Buffalo Wire Works Co. celebrating 150 years
Multimedia

Buffalo Wire Works Co. celebrating 150 years

  • Updated

Images collected during a recent tour with a mix of old ones, as well. The Buffalo Wire Works Co. on Clinton Street in Buffalo has been making metal screening since 1869 and is in the process of adding new products to their inventory, manufacturing urethane and rubber screening to supply projects throughout the

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News