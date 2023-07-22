When Mitchell and Samantha Erbe decided to leave their two-bedroom apartment in Queens and move out of New York City, they still had a choice to make: where to go.

The two 29-year-olds work remotely for a medical device company and an insurance company. Mitchell grew up in Rochester, and still has family there. They both went to Binghamton University and had friends in the Buffalo Niagara region, where they knew home prices were lower.

“So we thought we’d venture up to Buffalo and give it a shot,” Samantha said.

Finding a house wasn’t easy, though.

It was “slim pickings in terms of what we were looking for,” she said. While they ultimately got a 2,700-square-foot house in East Amherst, with four bedrooms, they had to pay $496,000 to get it – $46,000 over the asking price. They close in mid-August.

“The price has kind of skyrocketed,” Mitchell said. “You couldn’t even consider putting an offer near asking. You had to be a minimum of 10% to 20% over asking to be competitive.”

The Erbes aren’t alone in their experience with the Western New York housing market, which continues to buck national trends. Across the country, the housing market has cooled, with prices dropping as rising mortgage rates squeeze buyers.

The median sales price nationally has dropped for the last several months. And now the median list price nationwide has declined from the previous year for the first time in at least six years, according to Realtor.com. That means sellers and their brokers are also less optimistic.

Not here

But not in Buffalo Niagara, where prices continue to rise, even if the continued shortage of homes for sale has led to a nearly 20% drop in closed sales during the first half of this year, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

“We’re definitely not like other areas of the country,” said Sherry McDonald, an agent with Hunt Real Estate on Grand Island.

“It’s still a cage match,” said Jerry Thompson, broker-owner of Century 21 Gold Standard in East Aurora. “You want to win a house? You better be coming loaded and ready to win it.”

To be sure, there’s fewer offers on each house than there were during the height of the market. But there’s still competition, forcing bidders to put their best foot forward with inflated offers, significant cash and generous terms such as waiving inspections or even appraisals.

“Buyers need to come in with the best of what they’ve got if they want to even be considered,” said Elizabeth Foy, an agent with M.J. Peterson.

A big part of the problem is that homeowners aren’t selling. The number of homes hitting the market during the first half of this year was 12% less than a year ago, tightening an already tight market.

“I know other markets around the country have seen a softening and slow down, but we haven’t seen that yet,” said Neil Gerrity, general manager of WNY Metro Roberts Realty.

Regis and Rebecca Buttaccio Cleary just signed a contract on a four-bedroom house in the Town of Lancaster, with 2,800 square feet. They had started looking last year and were outbid by $60,000 on one house, but took a pause while Rebecca had a baby. When they started looking again in the spring, she said, “we were expecting the house prices to be lower, but they weren’t.”

Instead, the prices seemed to start at the level homes had sold for a year ago. They agreed to pay the asking price of $570,000.

“If we paid a little extra for this house, I’m just glad we’re not dealing with people with cash offers. That was the most frustrating thing,” said Rebecca, 34, a physician assistant at Erie County Medical Center. “I’m still surprised at how high the houses are. I thought for sure last year, the way they were shooting up, I thought they would come down with the interest rates going higher.”

Prices still rising

In fact, the median sales price in Western New York is up 2.3% during the first half of this year, reaching $220,000, according to the Realtors data.

One reason prices have held up, brokers say, is because Western New York has lower prices to begin with. Home prices in the Buffalo Niagara region ranked in the bottom 20% among the nation’s 221 biggest metro areas during the first quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors.

“Our baseline in which we started was not as high as some areas of the country,” Thompson said. “We had a long way to go to get our market up.”

But it has also been driven by continued pressure from competition, and an ongoing influx of cash – both of which show few signs of abating, despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to rein in the economy by raising interest rates.

Indeed, all-cash offers are still a major factor in the market, and it is not just professional investors. Rather, it is people moving here from much higher-priced cities, where they sold a house and are now flush with more cash than they even need here. Or it is people who sold a house during Covid-19 or even subsequently, but have been renting since then because they’ve been unable to buy so far.

“It still boggles my mind how much cash is in the market,” Thompson said. “Money’s just worth less. There’s more of it out there, it seems.”

Heated competition continues

There is also still a severe shortage of homes for sale, with just under 1,600 homes on the market last month, according to BNAR. That’s a 10% drop from a year ago, and represents 1.8 months of sales at the current pace –well below a balanced market of six months. And while sellers listed 1,419 new homes, that was 17% less than June 2022.

So, with a short supply of inventory, many houses still get more than one offer. Some get quite a few more. T.J. Miller of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services cited one 847-square-foot house on Campbell Boulevard in Amherst that was listed for $237,000, and drew 53 offers before selling for “well over $300,000.” “We’re still in a robust seller’s market,” M.J. Peterson agent Susan Lenahan said.

Renee Moran, broker-owner of Red Door Real Estate, said her firm tells clients to bid at least $30,000 over asking “to have a chance to win,” but has also clients lose with bids of $50,000 over. “This market is hot,” she said.

Little effect from interest rates

Greg D’Angelo and his girlfriend, Lori Urbanczyk, are seeking to buy their first house together for themselves, although he owns several rental houses. They’re looking for a double on the West Side, between Richmond and Delaware avenues, so they can have rental income to supplement their mortgage payments. But they have come up short, despite bidding $50,000 to $70,000 over asking on two properties – one of which sold for a $122,000 premium.

“There seem to be a lot of big buyers out there that have a lot of cash to offer,” D’Angelo said. “It takes the wind out of your sail, believing that you can actually get something you love, and instead you probably have to compromise a little in what you’re looking for so you can have a chance to actually win a house.” To be sure, higher mortgage rates – now 7.5% on a 30-year fixed-rate loan – have taken some buyers out of the market and added hundreds of dollars to a buyer’s monthly payment.

“Affordability has had an impact, but it seems like the market is still hot,” Red Door agent Francis Fernando said. “I think it’s wiped out a certain segment of people, where affordability is very important. They’re looking for a certain dollar amount, and they need to finance. Where it hasn’t slowed down is for the people who have significantly more cash.”

As a result, the homes that sold during the first half went for an average of 3.2% above their most-recent asking price, though that’s down from a 6.6% average premium a year ago, according to BNAR statistics.

“Interest rates are surprisingly not fazing them,” said Nick Corto, an agent with Hunt.