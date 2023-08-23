Outpatient wound care clinic fills a need

Dr. Azher Iqbal doesn't expand his business for the sake of expansion.

Instead, Iqbal identifies needs in the community to, as he says, "provide something that is greater than a business."

That's how his private practice Buffalo Vascular Care's latest growth came about.

"As our practice grew, we saw more and more that after we treat the blood flows, we were having trouble getting them into an appropriate wound care program," said Iqbal, owner and medical director of Buffalo Vascular Care.

So earlier this year, the practice opened BVC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine at 6301 Transit Road in Lancaster, just a few doors down from the Buffalo Vascular Care site at 6337 Transit that opened in August 2016.

According to Iqbal, the need was clear: There were only three wound care centers in the Buffalo Niagara metro area, and all were based on hospital campuses. Those hospital-based programs, he said, are at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston and St. Joseph Campus in Cheektowaga.

With the opening of BVC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, patients now have a specialty outpatient clinic dedicated to treating various types of non-healing wounds.

Iqbal said the clinic has been "received very well" by area health providers.

"We're seeing more and more referrals from the hospitals when their patients are being discharged," he said.

Buffalo Vascular Care treats various medical conditions using minimally invasive non-surgical techniques and technology. The clinic notes on its website that it specializes in treatments for varicose veins, uterine fibroids and spine compression fractures.

A major priority for the practice is geared toward amputation prevention.

"Amputation is not a treatment," Iqbal, a board-certified and fellowship-trained vascular interventional radiologist, told The Buffalo News in 2016. "It's a failure of treatment."

And his practice has grown over the years: Buffalo Vascular Care also has an outpatient outreach clinic in Batavia.

With the opening of BVC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine, the practice now has about 25 employees.

Iqbal said the practice's goal is to be large enough to accommodate demand but he doesn't foresee Buffalo Vascular Care "morphing into a large giant."

"I really hope that practices like ours make a difference in the quality of life," he said.

Managed Long-Term Care plan closing

Now that we've talked about one business expanding, let's explore one that is scaling back.

Fallon Health Weinberg, a partnership between Massachusetts-based Fallon Health and Weinberg Campus of Getzville, filed notice this month with the state Labor Department that it will close its Managed Long-Term Care plan.

The move will affect 31 employees, expected to lose their jobs between Dec. 15 and Jan. 12.

In a statement, Fallon Health spokesperson Melissa Randall said the plan is closing due to new state-imposed requirements on partial Managed Long-Term Care plans.

"For nearly 10 years, our organization has provided access to high-quality, affordable care, especially for those who benefited from a well-coordinated, well-integrated plan of care," Randall said.

"We are disappointed that we will no longer be able to support these individuals and are focused on helping them transition to other programs, as appropriate," she said. "We anticipate they will receive information from the state in the coming weeks regarding their options. We will support all MLTC employees affected by this decision in the months ahead with severance and with job search and outplacement services."

Fallon Health Weinberg will continue, however, as the entity's Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, is not affected by the new requirements.

"We continue to focus on PACE growth in both Erie and Niagara counties," Randall said.

Ambulatory surgery centers plan ownership tweaks

Two local ambulatory surgery centers are planning minor ownership changes, pending state approval.

First, Buffalo Surgery Center at 3921 Sheridan Drive in Amherst is transferring 24% ownership interest from existing members to six new members, who are all orthopedic surgeons: Dr. Adam Burzynski; Dr. Peter Gambacorta; Dr. Matthew Mann; Dr. David Miller; Dr. Michael Ostempowski; and Dr. Matthew Zinno.

Each of those new members will purchase a 4% ownership interest for $205,000. Upon approval, 25 members will each own 4% of Buffalo Surgery Center. Based on that, the deal indicates the value of the business is at least $5.13 million.

Second, WNY Medical Management, which has its primary site at 700 Michigan Ave. in Buffalo, is looking to transfer a 16.67% membership interest from Dr. Pratiba Bansal to a proposed new member: Dr. Nitin Bansal. The purchase price for the 16.67% ownership interest is $100,000. Upon approval, Dr. Pratiba Bansal will own the remaining 83.33% of WNY Medical Management.

