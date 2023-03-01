A local union leader and board member for the Erie County Stadium Corp. is back on board with the progress being made toward finalizing the Buffalo Bills new stadium deal.

After conversations with others involved in the project, Paul Brown, president of the Buffalo Building Trades Council, said he will vote in favor of items related to the facility’s construction when the Stadium Corp. next meets.

But he’ll do so with some trepidation.

Brown had called on fellow Stadium Corp. members to vote against the $1.4 billion stadium project in a Feb. 15 email, because he said too much construction and pre-construction work would be going to out-of-town contractors and material distributors.

A day after his email, the Stadium Corp. canceled its meeting originally scheduled for Feb. 21 and did not reschedule it for nearly two weeks. The next meeting has not been officially scheduled, but Brown said he expects it to be held on March 15.

“I think they are getting it straightened out,” Brown said. “I’ve been able to talk to many people about it, and it looks like it is going the right way now.”

Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction is the general contractor for the stadium construction and in charge of managing project bids. In a statement to The Buffalo News, Gilbane/Turner said it is committed to providing opportunities on this project that create a positive economic impact for the region and the companies and their employees who reside in the area.

“We have held outreach and information sessions in the community and have shared early opportunities for work on the project for vendors, suppliers, and contractors,” Christopher McFadden, a spokesperson for Gilbane/Turner, said in the statement. “We are committed to making this an open and inclusive process and encourage New York State-certified minority-, women- and service-disabled veteran-owned and local businesses to participate.”

Gilbane/Turner recently released a second group of bids to construct the stadium in Orchard Park, across the street from the current Highmark Stadium, and they include the first building portions of the work to be done.

The project, set to get underway this spring pending final approvals, will encompass more than 100 bid packages, or individual work segments, that will be part of the overall stadium construction project.

The prior bids focused on much of the preliminary work that must be done to prepare a site for construction. The project is scheduled for 36 months and should be substantially completed by April 2026.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

While optimistic that the process is heading in the right direction, Brown remains somewhat miffed that Gilbane/Turner has “gone out of their way” to solicit bids from out-of-town contractors, he said.

He believes Gilbane/Turner doesn’t think the local trades workforce is big enough to complete some of the projects. Brown said the general contractor has already hired an electrician from New York City – the company that worked on the Yankees Stadium renovation over a decade ago – to do all the electric work for the new Bills stadium. Plumbing work may also be done by out-of-town contractors, he said.

“That’s why I spoke up in the first place,” Brown said. “What good does that do Western New York? They don’t spend their money here. They spend it at home.”

Due to the amount and size of the work and its cost, this will be one of the largest construction projects to come to Western New York. There has been talk of concern from project planners over how a national labor shortage could impact a project such as this one and keeping it done on time.

But Brown said if local contractors need more workers, they can bring in those people from other localities. At least, in those cases, the local contractor would be able to put all their people to work and control how the extra workers are brought in.

“It’s done all the time,” Brown said.

Out-of-town contractors are only required to put 50% of local workers on their crews, according to the project labor agreement, Brown said.

Rick Williamson, president of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 3 NY in Buffalo, also remains upset that the project will use precast brick panels made in Canada on the exterior of the building, instead of hand-laid brick masonry done by the workers he represents.

He said the 17 Buffalo and Niagara local union construction trades representing over 10,000 skilled and trained journey workers in every trade can get this stadium built.

“Nearly every delay on construction projects is due to issues such as weather, design and engineering issues discovered during construction, material submittals and approvals, material availability and delivery, contractor and sub-contractor scheduling, funding issues and extra work orders, just to name a few,” he said. “None of these are the result of the local labor market or the trades unions.”

While broad terms of the stadium deal have been outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed last year, no detailed lease documents have been released to the public yet.

The state has committed $600 million to the construction of the stadium, and the county has committed $250 million. The team, with the help of the NFL and sale of personal seat licenses, will foot the remaining bill, including any cost overruns.

The Stadium Corp., which has approved the foundation of the plan for the stadium project, still must meet to iron out final details. The Erie County Legislature also must give a final OK for the project.

In addition, the Stadium Corp. was to consider and respond to any substantive negative comments made during a February public hearing about the structure of the deal. It must consider those before a final approval is given.