Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas

Candles in the S.U.N. has handed out grocery items while the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue has been temporarily closed.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal is figuring out the best way it can make an impact on community residents.

The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York is working on new programming designed to bring people together.

They are among 85 Black-led organizations to receive grants from the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, created after the May 14 massacre at the Tops store.

The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the attack, said Trina Burruss, chief operating officer of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County.

That support has come in the form of $635,000 worth of grants, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 each. The goal was to put some funds into the hands of recipients right away, while taking a longer-range approach toward funding bigger-picture initiatives.

The recipients represent a wide variety of interests and objectives. There are prominent names, such as the NAACP's Buffalo chapter and the Buffalo Urban League, as well as small nonprofits. There are groups focused on literacy, women's health and youth sports. A number of the recipients are connected to providing food, an urgent need in East Side neighborhoods made more pressing by the temporary closing of the Tops store.

For Candles in the S.U.N., the financial support was much needed. "We've been overlooked for long enough, and we've been providing the work for long enough, so it was definitely an exciting moment," said Dakari Singletary, the founder.

His organization used its $5,000 grant to buy supplies for its "stop and shops." The group's supporters fan out to area stores, buy items that people need, and then hand them out from a designated spot.

The organization has distributed fresh produce, along with soap, dish detergent, clothing, batteries, diapers and compression socks for senior citizens. "I think people forget that you go to Tops for more than just groceries," he said. Candles in the S.U.N. also receives donated supplies that it gives away.

Distributing household products meets an urgent neighborhood need, but represents only part of Candles in the S.U.N.'s mission, Singletary said. Its other work includes free sports programming for children and financial literacy for adults.

"We pride ourselves on advancing the whole underprivileged community," he said. "We know that it takes everyone and it takes everything, so have to just work step by step to provide it."

Singletary does not lack for ideas. He is planning a "716 Day" on Genesee Street, with face painting, a petting zoo and balloon art. He sees it as an opportunity for people to celebrate the day who aren't able to travel to a place like Canalside, or who don't feel welcome there.

"My whole thought is, you get people to start having pride back in their community and in their neighborhood," he said. "And if you always have to leave your neighborhood to do cool things, you don't see the cool value in your neighborhood."

Asking for input

After the May 14 attack, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, or HOME, partnered with People Inc. to serve as a drop-off site for nonperishable food, paper plates and pet food.

"We wanted to do more," said DeAnna Eason, HOME's executive director. "We just weren't sure what. And then we were blessed with this award to help the community."

HOME received a $20,000 grant. The organization is setting up meetings with the heads of block clubs and community task forces, to listen to the needs of the community, and how HOME can put its grant to work.

That feedback is crucial, Eason said. "We've made the error in the past of deciding within what's best for the populations we serve without talking to those populations. So this time we said we did not want to do that."

HOME is considering all kinds of ideas for putting the grant money to work, such as working with another organization, supporting community gardens, or partnering with hardware stores for residents to fix up their living spaces.

"That's what we want to try to figure out: how we can stretch these dollars even more to have a long-term impact on the community, one that is just as long if not longer than the hurt the community has experienced," Eason said.

Drawing people together

After the mass shooting, National Federation for Just Communities of WNY paused its fundraising. The federation didn't have the time or appetite for it.

So the $10,000 grant from the Buffalo Together fund was a big help, said Rene Petties-Jones, the federation's president.

"This for us is transformational because it will take that pressure off of us," she said. "We won't have to now seek funds in order to sustain ourselves, which is how we would normally be doing this right around this time of year. We want to be responsive to the community needs first."

The federation will channel its grant toward new programming, Petties-Jones said.

"We've already pivoted to a new program that we plan on rolling out, designed to try to bridge further and deeper into the community than we've been able to do," he said. "This is going to be specifically to draw people together in ways they may not have considered, ways that they may not have had the opportunity to do so."

Future plans

The Buffalo Together fund has received $5.2 million of donations and commitments from about 80 local and national foundations and corporations, as well as over 1,600 individuals from around the country. The grants awarded so far represent only about 12% of that total.

The fund is a collaboration of 14 funders, coordinated by the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. It is separate from the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, which has raised about $3.1 million and whose sole purpose is to provide financial support to victims of the shooting.

Buffalo Together fund organizers announced 70 grants worth $560,000 in late May, and just awarded an additional 15 grants worth a combined $75,000. The organizations awarded Buffalo Together fund grants "were really the boots on the ground, immediate response to community need," Burruss said.

"As with everyone else in the community, they don't have a budget line that says 'emergency community impact,' necessarily," she said. "We were concerned that they would be in a position where they were taking funds that were budgeted for other programs that the community still needs, and wanted to make sure that we were putting some cash in their hands to replace any budget moves that they needed to make in order to respond."

By selecting a large number of recipients, rather than concentrating on a smaller number of them, "it was really an identification of the fact that it's the way Buffalo moves together, that there's lot of different organizations," Burruss said.

When the fund was announced, organizers cited three areas of interest: providing support with a focus on Black-led organizations working in the community; ensuring availability of mental health services; and addressing long-term, systemic issues of racial justice.

The Buffalo Together fund has named two co-chairs: LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, and Thomas Beauford Jr., president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. They will lead a "listening and learning" phase through the summer, as they put together a full steering committee.

"The fund is now transitioning to a long-term community change investment effort that will accelerate the revitalization of East Buffalo," the Buffalo Together fund said in a statement.

That work will be "community-led," Burruss said.

"We will be getting input and leadership from the community, from people who have been doing the work here in East Buffalo," she said. "We're going to listen to what they're saying, what those various things are."

Petties-Jones said she was encouraged the initial grants went to so many different recipients. "I'm just very appreciative that now we're seeing partners in this quest to try to overcome some of these divides that we have been infiltrated with and have been highlighted as a result of this situation."

Singletary said he takes pride in seeing the impact Candles in the S.U.N. has had in the community.

"I've always tried to find my purpose in life," he said. "To know that being able to be a light for others and provide them with blessings that others may miss out on, that's more than anything I could ever ask for."

Eason said HOME wants to find a way to make life better for people affected by a tragedy in their midst.

"As each day passes, that load may become lighter for some," she said. "But people who are right there at ground zero, that pain is fresh every day, every day they open up their door and look out into their neighborhood.

"That scab is ripped away again," Eason said. "So I think it's important for us here not to forget, not to normalize this tragedy."