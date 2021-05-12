Buffalo takes stand on suburban-style drive-thrus

"The Zoning Board did the right thing," said Sack, who is also vice president at the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture and Culture. "I’m puzzled how much they struggle sometimes, but I know it’s difficult for them."

Just say no

After several years of criticism, city planners are now insisting much more strongly that property owners and businesses adhere to Buffalo's Green Code, instead of expecting to get special dispensation whenever they ask.

That means officials are saying "no" more often, when the answer used to be "yes."

"They do take the Green Code more seriously, because it’s still new," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning, which oversees the city's Planning Department and its Planning, Preservation and Zoning Board of Appeals. "They are very serious in that application, and that is a good thing, both for the community and for those applying for variances, because there is predictability."

One of the common points of contention is the distance a building can be set back from the street or property line. For many commercial districts, the city wants buildings right up to the sidewalk.