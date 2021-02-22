Buffalo success, tech investments boost M&T Bank to People's United deal

"We have this long history of being focused on small towns, mid-tier cities, across our footprint," Jones said. "What tends to get missed is by having dominant market share, it provides outsized ability to be close to your customer."

Jones said that analysts back in 2005 would ask why the bank would not "double-down on Baltimore and dump Buffalo." But during the last recession, he noted, "there was nothing more rock solid than Buffalo and the people we bank there."

"When you think about the basics of banking, because we’re so close to those customers in those small towns, we end up being more important to them," Jones said on the call with analysts and investors. "Those are the communities that need financing and a bank the most. It’s hard for people to understand, but the last thing that comes with that is stability."

What the deal means for M&T