Buffalo Studios awarded $2 million state grant

Empire State Development has awarded a $2 million economic development grant to Buffalo Studios, a movie studio lot planned for South Buffalo.
The $80 million project is expected to create 22 jobs, according to the state agency. Buffalo Studios is planned for a 27-acre site on the banks of the Buffalo River, across from Tesla's plant.
Buffalo Studios says it will serve the TV, film, and gaming industries, and create a satellite campus for the University at Buffalo for education and training opportunities. Plans also call for construction of a child care facility.
The state's economic development arm announced four other grants to support projects in Western New York:
• $675,000 to the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, to renovate the vacant, nearby Niagara Gorge Discovery Center. The center will be turned into the Niagara Gorge Experience Center, featuring new space for Great Lakes-focused exhibits and allowing the aquarium to expand its capacity.
• $500,000 to Cornerstone Orchards in Youngstown, to expand its farm operation through creation of a fruit and food production and cold storage facility. The business will also make investments in agritourism by adding education, event and visitation amenities.
• $450,000 to the Jamestown City Center Development Corp., to create "TheZone," an indoor children's activity center in Jamestown.
• $120,000 to 780 Ellicott Street LLC, to renovate vacant space into a nonprofit child care center near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and Fruit Belt neighborhood. The center will provide care for up to 135 children.
Matt Glynn