Buffalo Studios awarded $2 million state grant

Empire State Development has awarded a $2 million economic development grant to Buffalo Studios, a movie studio lot planned for South Buffalo.

The $80 million project is expected to create 22 jobs, according to the state agency. Buffalo Studios is planned for a 27-acre site on the banks of the Buffalo River, across from Tesla's plant.

Buffalo Studios says it will serve the TV, film, and gaming industries, and create a satellite campus for the University at Buffalo for education and training opportunities. Plans also call for construction of a child care facility.

The state's economic development arm announced four other grants to support projects in Western New York:

• $675,000 to the Aquarium of Niagara in Niagara Falls, to renovate the vacant, nearby Niagara Gorge Discovery Center. The center will be turned into the Niagara Gorge Experience Center, featuring new space for Great Lakes-focused exhibits and allowing the aquarium to expand its capacity.