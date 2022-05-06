Buffalo State president targets challenges for higher ed

Katherine Conway-Turner, president of SUNY Buffalo State, has led SUNY’s largest comprehensive college and the only one in an urban setting since 2014.

"Comprehensive” colleges and universities enroll a large percentage of students from their region and seek to educate them for jobs in the local economy.

Buffalo State has about 6,500 undergraduate and 1,000 graduate students, about half from the New York City area and half from upstate New York, Turner said.

Q: What are the biggest challenges for the future?

A: Buffalo State shares the same challenges as the broader higher education experience, challenges that have arisen over the last decade but were accelerated by the pandemic.

The big one is we need to change how we are delivering and seeing the education of today and tomorrow. College campuses are stable places and our educators like to stay a long time, but you have to learn to be agile and flexible to meet the needs of the student in front of you. You have to figure out what new methods to employ and how to engage students who grew up in a different time than you. The amount of humility that higher education needs to develop is significant.

Q: What new student needs do you see?

A: One big issue we are seeing is that students today are looking for short-term credentialing that prepares them to do something exciting. The long-term slog that we were used to is not something they are interested in.

We also have a highly diverse population, probably the region’s most diverse city campus, so how do we respond to that diverse student? The old model that thinks 15 credits and four years is where everyone should be no longer applies.

Q: How is Buffalo State adapting?

A: Offering microcredentials is important, for us and for everyone. It’s also important to offer service-learning projects, opportunities to volunteer and work on community projects. We also have a lot of first-generation students who are looking for internship opportunities so they can experience the subjects they are studying.

Another big draw is undergraduate research. At many schools, research is seen as only for grad students. But doing research allows students to get into a topic and really understand it, which makes them really competent before they leave.

