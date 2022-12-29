Buffalo State faculty, staff, Senate unite to help steer college's future

College looks to jump on national trend of becoming a university, big decisions lie ahead

Faculty and staff at SUNY Buffalo State aren’t waiting until the next president is hired to start working on a plan for the college’s future.

With Buffalo State facing a $16 million deficit and its president, Katherine Conway-Turner, set to retire in June, the college’s faculty union, staff caucus and senate have been meeting to share their views and brainstorm ways to help the college move forward without slashing jobs or programs.

One initiative already in the works by Buffalo State officials: Change the school's name to Buffalo State University – jumping on a nationwide trend by colleges trying to adopt what they view as a more marketable name.

But other efforts are afoot. A meeting earlier this month of Buffalo State’s chapter of the United University Professions, its Professional Staff Caucus and the college Senate drew about 120 people in person at the campus’s Bulger Hall and another 130 online.

The groups said they will hold more meetings in the coming months to tackle a list of topics – from recruitment to retention to middle management – with the goal of producing a report that everyone can get behind, said Buffalo State UUP Chair Fred Floss.

“The way administrations tend to handle these situations is to split us up,” Floss said at the meeting. “But if we are all on the same page, with a new president coming, this is an opportune time for us to propose positive things that will get this campus back on track so everyone can keep their jobs.”

Floss said the college faculty and staff have felt helpless as Buffalo State’s enrollment has plunged from more than 10,000 in 2015 to about 6,000 this year. Instead of waiting for a new administration to resort to drastic downsizing, they want to work together to strengthen the college, they say.

They also want to avoid the kind of “us versus them” situation between administration and labor unions that has created conflict at other colleges, Floss said.

“The union should be a partner working with management to get us through this time, not an enemy,” he said.

“We understand that if there is a budget deficit, we are going to get smaller, but we feel that if we plan early enough ahead, we will have enough retirements and attrition that we should be able to retain our junior faculty and keep a faculty that has the breadth and depth that we need to come back.”

The movement started with the college senate voting “no confidence” in Buffalo State’s 2022-26 Strategic Plan in November, but holding off on proposals to vote “no confidence” in the president and provost in favor of taking a more positive approach, Floss said.

UUP invited the senate and the staff caucus to work together on recommending solutions and devised talking points that Floss said are “works in progress” to be honed with input from all campus stakeholders.

Among the main points up for debate are what the college’s identity should be and how to best present it to potential students in Western New York.

Formerly known as a “teacher’s college” because of its strong education programs, in recent years Buffalo State has advertised itself as “the largest comprehensive college in the SUNY system” – an unfamiliar term to many students and parents.

“We are an urban campus with a lot of first-generation college students, and if we are speaking to families, they don’t know what ‘comprehensive’ is,” one faculty member said. “We need to work on our identity and our image.”

Several people at the first meeting said that a “stay in your lane” culture at the college has resulted in “siloing” people who should work together, with the result that they don’t have a clear understanding of what each department does. Faculty members said they would be happy to go to high schools to help recruit students, for example, but that has not been encouraged.

An admissions staff member said admissions and recruitment staff visited 467 high schools in the fall semester alone, many of them in New York City, yet many other staff and faculty have no idea what they do.

Another talking point floated the idea of a managerial hiring freeze and a “flattening” of the administration to potentially rely on fewer “associate VPs” whose duties could be accomplished by other staff.

Floss said the UUP is hopeful that State legislators will work to inject state aid into SUNY schools, including Buffalo State, that have taken the worst enrollment hits from the Covid-19 pandemic. Western New York legislators are seeking $350 million in aid in the next state budget to prevent major cutbacks at schools facing large deficits.

But, in the meantime, Buffalo State faculty and staff hope to rally their members, students and community around building the college back up. While the number of traditional college students is in decline, Floss said Buffalo is growing and Buffalo State can position itself as a strong option for students who want to stay in the region.

“We need to plan, not just for the next two years, but the next 10 or 12,” he said.

Floss said a date for the next meeting in mid-January has not yet been set. The UUP website is at uup.buffalostate.edu.

