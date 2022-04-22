Buffalo startups, tech companies see job fairs as a good strategy to recruit employees

Startups, tech companies look to job fairs to recruit workers

When most Western New Yorkers hear company names like New Era, Delaware North or M&T Bank, they have a pretty good idea of who those companies are and what they do.

But what about Odoo, Circuit Clinical, PostProcess or ZiZo Technologies?

As more startup and technology companies continue setting up operations in Buffalo Niagara, they face a unique challenge: recruiting workers who may have never heard of them or have any idea what it is they do.

Two upcoming career fairs will be a great opportunity for job seekers interested in working for a startup or technology company to learn more about the options available in Western New York.

"It's super critical for startups and tech companies to get a chance to get in front of candidates and explain to them who they are, what they do and what their mission is," said Christian Gaddis, senior recruitment and marketing manager at 43North. "These companies don't always have the name recognition that larger companies do."

What to expect

Be in Buffalo's all-virtual tech career fair is on April 27.

Participants should register in advance so they can explore which companies are participating, what jobs they have available and get comfortable with the online platform hosting the fair, said Greg Pokriki, Be in Buffalo's public relations specialist. Job seekers can make appointments ahead of time with the companies they're interested in speaking with.

Startup and technology companies AML RightSource, HELIXintel, Rural Sourcing and Odoo will have virtual booths at the career fair and are looking to hire for tech roles including developers, analysts, designers and engineers, but also have openings in marketing, business and leadership.

Expect a casual, relaxed atmosphere at Forge Buffalo's 716 Career Fair on May 12.

"We really try to mimic the startup environment as best as we can," Gaddis said.

Job seekers will be able to meet with company representatives, like at any career fair. But Forge Buffalo has some fun elements planned, too.

There will be a photographer taking professional headshots for people, as well as a photo booth for those "non-LinkedIn photos," Gaddis said. A local DJ will provide music and a LinkedIn expert will be on site to help people spruce up their online profiles.

Twenty five companies have registered so far, including all eight of the 2021 43North-winning companies, ZiZo Technologies, M&T Tech, Circuit Clinical, Bounce Imaging and Post Process, according to Gaddis.

Why a job fair?

When it comes to working at a startup, Gaddis thinks it's beneficial to meet company representatives in person to get a feel for the team and culture of the company. An in-person career fair is a great opportunity for that.

"That gives you a chance to really get those key insights that you just don't get from any other interaction," Gaddis said.

It's also a good opportunity to learn more about startups in general to see if working in a startup environment would be a good fit for job seekers.

"We encourage everyone to come down, whether you know for sure it's something you want to do or you're on the fence or even if you don't think you want to do it," he said. "Come down, have a conversation, meet these people in person because sometimes that makes the biggest difference in terms of you seeing yourself in that position or not."

By hosting a virtual job fair, Be in Buffalo hopes to attract job seekers from outside the area to consider relocating to Buffalo for work. It is also an opportunity for employers to get wider exposure at a time when the local unemployment rate is 4.3% and job seekers have heightened expectations for pay and work conditions.

"With some of the talent struggles, both in Buffalo and across the nation, these recruiters really need people," Pokriki said. "And this is a dedicated time where their goal is to make hires."

If you go

• The Be in Buffalo Virtual Tech Career Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 entirely online. Visit info.buffaloniagara.org/en/beinbuffalovirtualcareerfair-april-2022 to register.

• Forge Buffalo's 716 Career Fair is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. May 12 at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St. For more information or to register, visit forgebuffalo.com/716careerfair.

– Natalie Brophy

