Buffalo Startup Week returns for in-person event to showcase WNY ecosystem

Buffalo Startup Week returns for in-person event

Buffalo Startup Week is back for an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

The free weeklong event is a chance for the Western New York startup community to come together, learn, share experiences and showcase its accomplishments.

"We're very excited to be back in person and to invite the community at large into our world," said event executive director Kat Carter, who previously worked at several Buffalo startups and has her own consulting business working with startups.

Startup week will feature panel discussions, speakers, networking opportunities and expos for everyone from entrepreneurs and investors to students and community members who want to learn more about startups in Western New York.

Speakers include ACV co-founders Jack Greco and Dan Magnuszewski. Founders and employees from local companies such as Circuit Clinical, PostProcess Technologies, Arbol, Whose Your Landlord, JECA, AireXpert, LenderLogix, Top Seeds, 26 Shirts and Oxford Pennant will participate in panels with topics such as working at a startup, women in startups, setbacks, marketing and sales.

Carter recommends attendees check out the event's keynote speaker, Washington, D.C. entrepreneur Marcus Bullock. He started a company called Flikshop, which strives to reduce recidivism by keeping inmates and their families connected while incarcerated.

Bullock's talk will focus on the importance of angel and seed investing to bolster startup communities, Carter said. Bullock's keynote address will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Seneca One auditorium.

There will also be two expos during the week, from 4 to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, 60 Western New York companies will show off their products and tech, and on Thursday, 30 local startup support organizations will have information on the resources they offer.

This event is important to Carter, all the volunteers and the startup community as a whole because it is an opportunity to showcase all the resources and support that exists in Western New York to help startups become successful.

"I hope that (attendees) walk away understanding how vibrant the startup community in Buffalo is. And what a worthwhile investment it is for our city and region and how many opportunities there are to get involved."

Buffalo Startup Week runs from Nov. 14 through 18. All programming will take place daily from 3 to 8 p.m. at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St., Buffalo.

For a full schedule or to register to attend, visit startupweekbuffalo.com. Registration closes Nov. 13.

– Natalie Brophy

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH ...

Synacor moves Buffalo headquarters to flexible office space

Then: Buffalo software company Synacor, one of the city's original technology startups, for years had its headquarters in a traditional office building on the Buffalo waterfront, at 40 La Riviere Drive.

Now: The company is now moving its headquarters to the HANSA workspace, a flexible office center on Ellicott Street.

"Synacor has completely embraced the hybrid workplace for all employees,” Synacor vice president of human resources Jody Sirianni said.

The move gives Synacor's 41 Western New York employees the flexibility to decide where they want to work. Synacor's international offices in Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and India are also based in flexible coworking spaces, according to the company.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: The Buffalo-based startup accelerator Launch NY has been named one of the top five nonprofit seed-stage startup investors in the United States.

Tell me more: Launch NY was among the 43 nonprofit investors recognized by the startup publication SeedRound.

Why it matters: Launch NY mentors and funds early-stage startup companies across Western and upstate New York. The organization's services and support are essential at getting startups off the ground and growing the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through the third quarter of 2022, Launch NY has invested $1.48 million in 16 upstate New York startup companies, an 11% increase compared to last year.

A Niagara Falls manufacturer is planning a $6 million expansion that will add 45 jobs.

Ellicott Development is moving forward on a project to build a six-story apartment building on Main Street, near Best Street.

Electric battery systems maker Viridi Parente is planning to expand its Buffalo operations.

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million factory – with 600 jobs – at the STAMP site in Genesee County.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel in Amherst is going up for auction next month.

Gasoline prices are rising again across the Buffalo Niagara region, ending a steady decline that had been going on since mid-June.

A Cheektowaga highway maintenance company is planning to move to a bigger facility in Alden.

In the weeks leading up to SUNY-Erie Community College President David Balkin's suspension last week, he had explored moving the library at ECC's City Campus into space at the main downtown library.

Nearly a year after the first Starbucks stores in Buffalo voted to unionize, talks on a first contract agreement are moving slowly.

The three Fucillo auto dealerships on Grand Island have been sold to an Ithaca dealer.

A federal judge in Buffalo has granted Starbucks' request that the Starbucks Workers United union turn over all of its messages with reporters, raising questions about free speech issues.

Uniland is seeking tax breaks for the second warehouse it plans to build in Lackawanna.

Young Development is moving ahead with a $17 million apartment project in Lancaster, with 50 units.

The Town of Tonawanda nursing home where a resident fell from a window to her death has been fined by the state.

The long-delayed Sawyer's Landing development in Amherst is poised to move forward, but at a much higher cost.

1. Made in WNY: Honeywell: Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

2. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

3. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

4. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

