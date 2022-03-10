Buffalo startup Circuit Clinical raises $29 million with focus on hiring, network expansion

A Buffalo startup company that helps connect patients to clinical trials as a care option is continuing its focus on growth and expansion with its latest multi-million dollar fundraising round.
Circuit Clinical raised $29 million, the company announced Thursday, with some of that money coming from Western New York investors. This current round of investments comes not long after the company announced $7.5 million in investments in March 2021.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
Circuit Clinical's mission is to make clinical trials accessible to everyone. The company is creating a network of physicians and sites across the country so patients can participate in clinical trials from their own doctors offices.
With the latest $29 million investment, Circuit Clinical will focus on expanding and diversifying that network so people in historically underserved areas can participate in clinical trials, according to the company.
Circuit Clinical is also focused on hiring top talent – from leadership positions on down. The company plans to double its staff of around 70 by the end of the year, both in Western New York and around the country.
A Buffalo startup played a key role in helping researchers obtain quick approval for a Covid-19 test that relies on a person’s saliva, rather than using swabs. Circuit Clinical was able to quickly recruit 99 local residents to provide saliva samples to help researchers determine if a saliva test would yield the same results as a blood test. Some
The company also plans to continue investing in its platform TrialJourney – described as the Yelp of clinical trials. Patients can use TrialJourney to find clinical trials they may be eligible to participate in, read reviews of trial and even leave their own reviews if they participate in a trial.
The Western New York Impact Investment Fund, a for-profit entity that invests in companies making a positive impact on the community, is one of Circuit Clinical's local investors.
Tom Quinn, CEO of the fund, said the fund supports Circuit Clinical's mission and believes in the company's prospects.
"The commitment of Circuit Clinical to improve health care experiences and outcomes for all patients, regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or geography, directly aligns with the values and goals of the Impact Fund,” Quinn said.
Other investors include Launch NY and the Rochester Angel Network. LabCorp and Medidata, two giants in the healthcare industry that are partners with Circuit Clinical, also invested, along with a Denver-based healthcare investment firm called Breakout Investment Partners.
Circuit Clinical was founded in 2017 by cardiologist Irfan Khan and was a runner-up in the 2019 43North startup competition.