Buffalo startup Circuit Clinical raises $29 million with focus on hiring, network expansion

A Buffalo startup company that helps connect patients to clinical trials as a care option is continuing its focus on growth and expansion with its latest multi-million dollar fundraising round.

Circuit Clinical raised $29 million, the company announced Thursday, with some of that money coming from Western New York investors. This current round of investments comes not long after the company announced $7.5 million in investments in March 2021.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Circuit Clinical's mission is to make clinical trials accessible to everyone. The company is creating a network of physicians and sites across the country so patients can participate in clinical trials from their own doctors offices.

With the latest $29 million investment, Circuit Clinical will focus on expanding and diversifying that network so people in historically underserved areas can participate in clinical trials, according to the company.

Circuit Clinical is also focused on hiring top talent – from leadership positions on down. The company plans to double its staff of around 70 by the end of the year, both in Western New York and around the country.

+3 Buffalo startup Circuit Clinical helps make Covid-19 saliva test a reality A Buffalo startup played a key role in helping researchers obtain quick approval for a Covid-19 test that relies on a person’s saliva, rather than using swabs. Circuit Clinical was able to quickly recruit 99 local residents to provide saliva samples to help researchers determine if a saliva test would yield the same results as a blood test. Some