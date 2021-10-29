Buffalo Starbucks workers get ready to vote on union

Starbucks has denied any intimidation tactics and said the listening sessions have been in place at the company for decades. The company held roughly 2,000 of them across the country last year – 175 of which Williams attended herself, Starbucks said.

“Our storied success has come from our working directly together as partners, without a third party between us,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We remain focused on supporting our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent and direct conversations throughout the process.”

After the visits, in a letter obtained by The Buffalo News, Williams told workers that unionization "could impact your work life for years and change our culture forever." Issues, such as staffing, training and equipment repairs "can only be solved by us, from within Starbucks," she said.

Starbucks seeks vote on union at all 20 Buffalo stores That move, if granted, would likely delay the voting process and make it more difficult for organizers to win a majority in favor of a union, said the organizing workers and a labor expert.

"We firmly believe that by continuing to work together, without a third party between us, we are best equipped to listen, engage and address issues where needed," Williams wrote.