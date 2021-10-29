Buffalo Starbucks workers get ready to vote on union

It's a venti-sized win for Starbucks workers in Buffalo who want to unionize.
The National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday that workers at three Buffalo-area Starbucks stores can hold store-by-store votes to unionize.
If the votes are successful, as the workers predict, the stores would become the first union Starbucks shops in the nation.
If the effort is successful, Buffalo would be home to the very first corporate-owned Starbucks in the U.S. to unionize . Starbucks has nearly 9,000 corporate-owned stores.
Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Elmwood Avenue location, one of the three that will be voting, called the ruling "an amazing victory" at a news conference Friday in the Workers United Upstate New York offices in the Tri-Main building in Buffalo.
Posters riffing on Starbucks iconography – like the Starbucks mermaid, holding up a fist and a sign that read "Your caramel macchiato won't make itself..." – were displayed around the room.
Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores.
"Now, it's not a matter of if we will have a union, but when we will have a union," said Eisen, who is a member of the Starbucks Workers United organizing committee.
The ruling comes at a key moment for industries and labor. Businesses say they cannot find enough workers, while workers, particularly those dubbed "essential" during Covid-19 restrictions and unable to work from home, are demanding higher wages and better conditions. In South Buffalo, 2,000 members of the Communications Workers of America at Mercy Hospital are starting their fifth week on strike.
Starbucks Workers United organizers described heavy-handed efforts over the last two months by the company to thwart the union campaign.
When the union campaign started at the end of August, high-ranking Starbucks executives, including its executive vice president of U.S. retail and Canada, Rossann Williams, flew to Buffalo and began spending significant time in stores.
They held what they called "listening sessions" with workers that the company and workers said focused on union issues.
Support Local Journalism
"Partners" at the stores, as employees are called by Starbucks, said the company suddenly sent extra workers to locations that were part of the organizing drive, crowded the cafes' work spaces and created an intimidating experience.
"It's been a little bit frustrating to say the least, but it's also been a triumph," Eisen said. "And we're excited to move on to the next step."
Starbucks representatives said it's common practice to close for remodeling and training.
Starbucks temporarily closed its Elmwood Village store for what the company said was a planned remodeling, and then shut down its Walden Avenue store to address a longstanding problem with a bee infestation.
After the Walden store filed for a union vote, Starbucks announced it would convert the location to a training store. It has not set a reopening date, and said it is addressing other facility issues during the closure, such as plumbing.
Starbucks has denied any intimidation tactics and said the listening sessions have been in place at the company for decades. The company held roughly 2,000 of them across the country last year – 175 of which Williams attended herself, Starbucks said.
“Our storied success has come from our working directly together as partners, without a third party between us,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We remain focused on supporting our partners as well as maintaining open, transparent and direct conversations throughout the process.”
After the visits, in a letter obtained by The Buffalo News, Williams told workers that unionization "could impact your work life for years and change our culture forever." Issues, such as staffing, training and equipment repairs "can only be solved by us, from within Starbucks," she said.
That move, if granted, would likely delay the voting process and make it more difficult for organizers to win a majority in favor of a union, said the organizing workers and a labor expert.
"We firmly believe that by continuing to work together, without a third party between us, we are best equipped to listen, engage and address issues where needed," Williams wrote.
On Wednesday, the company outlined a new pay plan: All hourly employees will earn at least $15 an hour, and the company will raise its average pay to $17 an hour by the summer of 2022. Employees with two or more years of service could receive up to a 5% raise starting in January. Workers with five or more years of service time could receive up to a 10% raise. On Thursday, Starbucks reported record revenues for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Voting on unionization will begin in November, explained Ian Hayes, attorney for the organizers.
Three stores – located at Genesee Street in Cheektowaga across from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Camp Road in Hamburg and Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo – will hold separate votes.
Ballots will be mailed to their homes on Nov. 10 and they must be returned by Dec. 8. The National Labor Relations Board will count the ballots on Dec. 9. Bargaining could begin as early as the next day, Hayes said.