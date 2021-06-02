Buffalo, Rochester business community teams up in push for tech funding

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer vows to use his political clout to help the Buffalo-Rochester region get chosen as one of 18 "tech hubs" that would receive a combined $10 billion in federal funds.
But for Western New York to win one of the coveted technology centers, the region's business and academic community will have a big role to play, by showcasing the assets already here and how to build on them.
Those leaders say they are eager to make the case.
"We will be ready, we will compete, and, darn it, we are worthy," said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.
The $10 billion, which would promote science and technological innovation in regions around the country, is part of legislation that Schumer is advocating. During a stop in Buffalo on Wednesday, he predicted the Senate will pass the legislation next week.
Schumer visited M&T Bank's new $58 million tech hub inside Seneca One tower, not to be confused with the regional tech hubs that would be created through the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.
"I think we will win this on the merits, and I will be fighting for that very hard," he said. "Not to say I won't use whatever clout I have to make sure they understand the merits."
M&T and the University at Buffalo are two key players in a planned joint Buffalo-Rochester bid to be selected for one of the regional tech hubs. The legislation aims to promote job growth in areas outside of the usual tech hotbeds. By design, the tech hubs would be geographically dispersed.
Gallagher called the push for tech funding a "moonshot for the next generation, making sure we are relevant in the future in innovation and technology. And every industry needs it – not just manufacturing, not just banking – but every industry will be driven by this.
"This is our opportunity, and I think really could be a huge difference-maker for a community like Western New York, as opposed to the Silicon Valley," Gallagher said. "This will be able to change our community, the face of our community, for years to come."
Gallagher said she has already reached out to her counterpart in Rochester, Robert Duffy, about a joint effort. Business leaders are awaiting specifics of what comes next, if the legislation passes, she said.
"We don't know exactly what we're going to be asked to do yet, but we do know it's going to be sort of an all hands on deck," Gallagher said.
Gallagher expects the process will be more like applying for a grant than the quest to attract a hot business prospect. Buffalo and Rochester have a strong base of colleges and universities to support their bid, she said. "I think what we've got to do is sort of package up the opportunity."
Satish Tripathi, UB's president, said he's ready to support the region's push.
Rene Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO said, in order to make their best case, businesses, academic institutions and nonprofits will "have to really begin to come together and tell a story about the infrastructure we have here in Western New York."
Jones said the region already has lots of private-sector assets to draw upon, including M&T and Moog Inc.'s advanced manufacturing operations.
"When you look at the corridor between Buffalo and Rochester, we have more critical assets together than we have apart," he said. "And I think that's going to position us the best, if we have high amounts of collaboration in this space."
Legislation like the one that would create the tech hubs can have a powerful impact on the local economy, Jones said.
"For M&T and all the other companies in Western New York, it's really vitally important that we remain competitive with big cities like Boston, D.C., San Francisco and Seattle."
Schumer called the proposed tech hubs "a huge investment. And this is not just giving money away to the people who want it. This is fundamental to the future of America."
Schumer pictures tech hub funding supporting research at institutions that yield commercial breakthroughs, and promoting private-sector innovation. If an institution like UB receives research funds for artificial intelligence, he said, "companies will follow, because they want that research."
Schumer said there is a lot at stake with what the funding would aim to accomplish. He said the United States still has the edge in scientific and technological innovation, but that other nations are closing the gap with investments in those areas.
"If we fail to respond, if we let other countries – whether it's China or Korea or Germany or any other country – overtake us in our scientific and innovation superiority, our economy will fall, our national security will, and we will no longer be the greatest country and the greatest economic leader in the world," he said. "It's that important."
Matt Glynn