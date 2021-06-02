Buffalo, Rochester business communities team up in push for tech funding

M&T and the University at Buffalo are two key players in a planned joint Buffalo-Rochester bid to be selected for one of the regional tech hubs. The legislation aims to promote job growth in areas outside of the usual tech hotbeds. By design, the tech hubs would be geographically dispersed.

Gallagher called the push for tech funding a "moonshot for the next generation, making sure we are relevant in the future in innovation and technology. And every industry needs it – not just manufacturing, not just banking – but every industry will be driven by this.

"This is our opportunity, and I think really could be a huge difference-maker for a community like Western New York, as opposed to the Silicon Valley," Gallagher said. "This will be able to change our community, the face of our community, for years to come."

Gallagher said she has already reached out to her counterpart in Rochester, Robert Duffy, about a joint effort. Business leaders are awaiting specifics of what comes next, if the legislation passes, she said.

"We don't know exactly what we're going to be asked to do yet, but we do know it's going to be sort of an all hands on deck," Gallagher said.