Buffalo RiverWorks has a slew of new attractions in the works – the first of which will debut next month.

In May, it will add Jawz Drop – a ride that twists and drops 55 feet in free fall before stopping suddenly. The 12-person ride will be the latest addition to its stable of attractions, which includes the Buffal-O Ferris wheel and Riverland Kids amusement park. Also this year, it will extend hours at the amusement and adventure park operations into later in the night.

It's all part of a series of upgrades that will cost an estimated $2.7 million to $3 million, designed to give visitors more to do and turn RiverWorks into a more powerful draw.

"Our goal is to become a world-class destination for tourists and locals to enjoy year-round," said Bill Casale, RiverWorks' general manager.

In addition to its roster of activities geared toward year-round fun for locals, its newest offerings target corporate clients with a virtual reality game room, weddings and conventions with a new formal event space and national touring music acts with a new sound system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The Virtual Reality Room will have five new virtual reality-style ride-on games. It will be located in newly constructed indoor space next to its current game room and will come online by Memorial Day.

"We do a lot of team building and corporate activities," Casale said. "In the winter, the most popular is the ax throwing and curling. In the summer, we convert the hockey rinks and do backyard games, pickleball, corn hole."

Also popular with corporate clients are its High Ropes Course, zip line, rock wall, kayaking and amusement rides.

This summer, RiverWorks will add Stonehenge-Tiki Bar, a tropical, outdoor bar with 16-foot-palm trees and live daily music on its Floating Barge Stage.

Silos Event Center, a 9,000-square-foot indoor event space, will open in spring. Geared toward weddings and more formal events, it will have a private entrance and elevator, as well as bridal party rooms. Located on the second floor, it will feature historic murals of the Buffalo River, silos and grain elevators as well as multiple video wall screens. It can be rented in conjunction with the rest of the second floor space for larger events.

In the fall, a new sound system will be installed to help attract more national recording artists and expand the venue's live concert and event lineup.

This summer, it will expand its Kids Adventure Day Camp to accommodate more groups of children. It starts June 9 and hosts different groups of kids all summer long over nine weeks.