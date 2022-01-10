Buffalo River apartment project wins approval in Old First Ward

Joseph Carubba and his out-of-town partner came out mostly unscathed from their latest collision with the Old First Ward community, after the duo won city approval for their proposal to construct four new apartment buildings in the historic neighborhood next to the Buffalo River.

Carubba – former owner of Carubba Collision – is teaming up with J.B. Earl Co. of Utah to bring 85 new residential apartments to South, Vandalia and Hamburg streets, next to the new Mutual Riverfront Park. Dubbed The Riv, the market-rate project would feature a mix of both one-bedroom loft and two-bedroom units of 1,050 and 1,400 square feet, respectively, with high-grade finishes.

That will add significant new density to the neighborhood along the river, which is currently pockmarked with greenspace and vacant land in what used to be a tightly-packed area more than a century ago. And it will take advantage of the growing interest in the city's waterfront, and the desire for more access to the river for activities.

"We do see this site as embracing the water and embracing the style of outdoor living," Earl Co. CEO Justin B. Earl said Monday during the city Planning Board meeting. "Our vision is to bring back some of the vibrancy that this neighborhood had."