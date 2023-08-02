Aug. 1, 2023

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

We're No. 1 for WHAT?

We all know that Buffalo ranks highly on the affordability and livability scale. Apparently, it is also the best metropolitan area in the country to be a bachelor.

According to a study by LendingTree, the Buffalo metro area is tops for single men because it boasts the highest homeownership rate for men who don't live with a spouse and the shortest time commute – and, of course, "it's relatively affordable for single renters and homeowners," it said.

The report, which examined seven variables, noted that "long commute times and high housing costs can quickly drain a single person's time and money" in many larger cities.

Those variables include the share of unmarried or separated men, the share of men over 25 with at least a bachelor's degree, the median annual income for those with jobs, the homeownership rate of single men, the average commute, and both the median monthly rent and median monthly housing costs for owner-occupied homes as a a share of median monthly earnings for men.

In Buffalo, the study found:

• 54% of men are unmarried or separated.

• 36% of men over 25 have a college education.

• Men with jobs earn a median salary of $50,128.

• Those who work outside the home commute an average of 21.6 minutes.

• 70% of men without a spouse own their homes.

• The median rent accounts for 21% of median monthly earnings, while the median housing cost for owner-occupied homes with a mortgage is 34% of earnings.

"While Buffalo is often overshadowed by its downstate sibling, New York City, it can be an excellent place for single men to live," according to a release.

Buffalo was followed by Minneapolis and Hartford, both of which have more men with at least a bachelor's degree and higher median earnings, and then Cincinnati and Detroit.

In contrast, Riverside, Calif., along with Miami, Los Angeles, Houston and Orlando, took the five bottom spots because – while they have a lot more single men – they're less affordable for housing and people spend too much time commuting.

"Ultimately, there’s not going to be one place that fits everybody’s needs," said LendingTree senior economist Jacob Channel. "But metros that typically have things like high homeownership rates, affordable rent/mortgage payments and relatively short commute times are probably going to be easier to live in for most single men than areas where housing costs are more expensive or where people seemingly spend half their days commuting."

If that is not enough reason to move to Buffalo, it is also the best place to live for those suffering from allergies and asthma, according to U.S. News & World Report.

According to data from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's 2023 Allergy Capitals report, Buffalo took the top spot among 93 of the 150 largest metro areas in the country, based on pollen levels, air quality, allergy medicine use and the number of allergy specialists.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Studying zombies

It is not exactly as riveting as the various zombie-themed TV series on AMC under the "Walking Dead" franchise, but zombie homes are just as horrifying for Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Western New York Law Center.

In the last six months, according to a recent status report, the Zombie Initiative task force researched more than 150 vacant and abandoned properties, and has taken in complaints on about 60 previously unreported vacant properties. The aim is to determine if they are abandoned, if they pose a threat to neighbors and communities and if a lender should be responsible for maintaining and securing them under the state's Zombie Foreclosure Law.

The partnership between the clerk and the law center, which began in 2019, seeks to help municipalities deal with zombie foreclosures by researching vacant or abandoned properties, working with code enforcement officers, filing complaints with state regulators, communicating and negotiating with mortgage servicers and initiating public campaigns to embarrass companies that aren't cooperative and filing lawsuits, if necessary.

It also works to educate homeowners and borrowers about their rights to stay in their homes during foreclosure proceedings, to prevent homes from being abandoned and neglected in the first place.

Since January, officials worked with M&T Bank Corp. as mortgage servicer for a house on Hammerschmidt Avenue in Buffalo, verifying it was vacant and getting the Buffalo-based bank to address "property condition issues" while the foreclosure was pending.

The bank ultimately had to demolish the home because it "was too far gone to preserve," so officials are seeking to have M&T donate the lot to Habitat for Humanity for a new house, the report said.

Similarly, Ocwen Financial Corp. demolished a house on Orange Street in the Fruit Belt, reached out to the zombie group about what to do with the vacant land, and donated it to a local nonprofit. And the law center helped the Village of Depew with demolishing a property on Main Street that "posed a significant health and safety risk to the community."

On the other hand, officials sued BSI Financial Services for not complying with maintenance requirements for a property on Crescent Court. The suit, which is still ongoing, is the third filed by the initiative.

THE LATEST

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Institute's falls in US News ranking.

Seven WNY projects are getting state grants.

Savarino plows ahead with 1 Howell project after winning city approval.

BMHA defends big public housing upgrade plans.

Planning Board clears the way for Elmwood Crossing hospital project.

Yellow Corp., which has trucking operations in Buffalo, is shutting down.

How high-stakes negotiations between UAW, automakers will affect the Buffalo Niagara region.

Moog Inc.'s CEO is feeling bullish.

Fewer loan losses are good news for Evans Bank.

Braymiller Market gets its lifeline as Common Council approves funding to keep downtown store open.

Students flooded the Buffalo Niagara job market in June – and just about all of them found work.

There's still plenty of interest from startups in 43North.

Roswell Park is ponying up big money for a PR firm focused on diversity.

22nd Century Group replaced its CEO after its stock plummeted.

The new owner of Life Storage is making deeper job cuts here.

The 'soft landing' looks like it may be a little softer across Buffalo Niagara.

43North got the state funding it needs to keep going.

Pressure Drop Brewing is up for sale.

An affordable housing project in Niagara Falls opened.

KeyBank officials see the economy heading for a soft landing.

Eastern Hills Mall is starting to move tenants to clear room for a planned town center.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

2. Tops Markets has a new CEO – and he has a plan.

3. The housing market may be taking a dip nationally, but not in the Buffalo Niagara region.

4. Cannabis growers aren't getting much of a spark from the state's plan to allow pot-only farmers markets.

5. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.