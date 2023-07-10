McGuire Development Co. is asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for more than $1.35 million in tax breaks to support construction of a $33.1 million commissary kitchen for Buffalo Public Schools, where chefs can prepare breakfast and lunch for students.

Without the tax breaks, the project would be "financially complicated" for the school district, according to the developer.

The district unveiled plans last month for a food-preparation facility across the street from its current cramped location at 1055 E. Delavan Ave., which district officials described as inefficient and, at times, dangerous.

Among the safety concerns, they cited a setup where delivery trucks disrupt traffic flow on East Delavan and pose a risk to pedestrians.

They talked of a desire to cook meals from scratch, rather than using pre-prepared or processed foods because of the limited production and storage space in the 40,000-square-foot location that the district has outgrown.

So McGuire, working with Kideney Architects, plans to develop a 66,686-square-foot, one-story building at 1016-1044 East Delavan, where staff would "cook on-site, using locally grown products, creating fresh and high-quality meal options for students," according to McGuire's application to the ECIDA.

That is the directive of the new programming requirements for the district's student meal plan, which serves 27,000 meals daily during the school year and 10,000 a day during the summer program. The facility would service all city schools by cooking, packaging, processing and distributing meals.

"Buffalo Public Schools needs a facility that can function at a higher level, and produce healthier meals for the students of the school district and promote a safer environment for its staff," the application said.

The new facility would include two industrial kitchens with big meal preparation tables, large commercial ovens, a test kitchen and office or administrative space, as well as two frozen storage coolers, two dry-storage coolers, an 18-wheeler truck dock, a pull-through loading garage and a box-truck loading area. The test kitchen would also serve as a conference room or community space for local community meetings and food-service training.

McGuire, which will own the building, is asking for $1.178 million in sales tax breaks, $175,249 in mortgage-recording tax relief and a long-term property tax break. A public hearing was held in late June, but the ECIDA will accept public written comments through July 25, prior to the board considering the application.

The developer says that the rent it initially projected for the school district has risen since it was awarded the bid, while the cost of construction and materials has also steadily increased. The design has also changed from a metal-panel building to a concrete structure.

Without tax breaks, "the costs of the project will increase the rent that may not be feasible for Buffalo Public Schools." And McGuire will lose the "substantial" investment it has made so far, while the school district "will likely have to start the process all over again."

Costs include $1.25 million to acquire the five-acre site, $22.27 million for construction, $3.92 million for furniture and equipment and $5.63 million in professional fees. The project will be financed with $7.6 million in equity and $23.37 million in bank loans.

If approved, work would begin by Sept. 30, with completion by the end of March 2025. The facility currently employs 16 full-time and 35-part-time workers, and would hire 15 part-time positions within two years, paying $30,000 a year.

This is the second food-oriented project that McGuire has done for the city school district. The developer also redeveloped the former C.W. Livery Building at 75 W. Huron St. in Buffalo into the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, formerly the Emerson School of Hospitality.