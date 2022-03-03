Buffalo preparing for ‘wild’ time when NCAA Tournament rolls into town

Mike Even of Visit Buffalo Niagara called the tournament coming to downtown – one of the first filled-arena events since the start of the pandemic – a turning point and an official “welcome back to Buffalo.”

“We’re ready and open for business and ready to host these groups of people,” Even said.

The goal is to make sure downtown businesses and the hospitality community are ready for the influx of teams and fans, said Pete Harvey of the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission.

“Fans will be looking for a burger and beer and a place to stay warm,” he said. “That is a great opportunity for businesses in the area.”

The timing also is a logistical challenge.

In the approximately 90 minutes between the two sessions on March 17, restaurants and bars will be able to show off what they can do, Harvey said.

Shuttles will go from the arena to Chippewa Street between sessions. Before the opening session, a “street team” from the Chippewa Alliance will be out in front of the arena alerting people where to go for food and drinks, Manno said.