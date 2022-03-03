Buffalo preparing for ‘wild’ time when NCAA Tournament rolls into town

Southern Tier Brewing Company opened next to KeyBank Center in September. Even as the pandemic and resulting restrictions on bars and restaurants continued to linger, its business has been good.
But it has not been as successful as initially anticipated by management, especially with only sparse crowds making their way into the adjoining arena to watch a Buffalo Sabres team on its way to missing the playoffs for an 11th straight season.
That’s about to change.
The NCAA Tournament is coming to KeyBank Center on March 17 and 19, bringing with it anticipated capacity crowds of nearly 19,000 for six games in three sessions over a three-day span.
For downtown restaurants, grappling with challenges from staffing shortages to rising prices and Covid-wary customers, it can't come soon enough.
Sarah Young, a manager at Southern Tier, said the business has been anticipating the tournament coming to Buffalo since it first reopened the doors at the former 716 Food & Sport restaurant a little more than five months ago.
From March 17 to 19, it will be an all-hands-on-deck approach for staffing and both floors at the establishment will be open, she said.
The tournament, featuring two sessions – with four basketball games on the opening day March 17 and two second-round games March 19 – will be a much-needed shot in the arm for a hospitality industry hit so hard by the pandemic the past two years.
“We’ve been talking about this since they day we opened,” Young said. “It’s going to be kind of wild. We’re really looking forward to it.”
As luck would have it, the first day of the tournament, which falls on a Thursday, is also St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday widely celebrated with enthusiasm in the Buffalo area.
“The fact that it falls on St. Patrick’s Day is going to make an even bigger impact, especially since we haven’t been able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the past couple of years,” said Jay Manno, owner of Soho on West Chippewa Street and board member for the Chippewa Alliance.
Soho has been open since 2000 – when the first NCAA tournament game was played in Buffalo – so Manno said he has learned how to handle the rush of crowds.
He told staff a few months ago that he needs everyone working, especially as a staffing crunch throughout the industry continues to cause some restaurants to reduce hours or capacity.
“We’ve got to be ready to go,” he said. “It’s a great time. It’s a great feeling. Buffalo puts their best foot forward for all these types of events. We’re a great host.”
Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission are also gearing up to welcome fans for the tournament.
Mike Even of Visit Buffalo Niagara called the tournament coming to downtown – one of the first filled-arena events since the start of the pandemic – a turning point and an official “welcome back to Buffalo.”
“We’re ready and open for business and ready to host these groups of people,” Even said.
The goal is to make sure downtown businesses and the hospitality community are ready for the influx of teams and fans, said Pete Harvey of the Buffalo Niagara Sports Commission.
“Fans will be looking for a burger and beer and a place to stay warm,” he said. “That is a great opportunity for businesses in the area.”
The timing also is a logistical challenge.
In the approximately 90 minutes between the two sessions on March 17, restaurants and bars will be able to show off what they can do, Harvey said.
Shuttles will go from the arena to Chippewa Street between sessions. Before the opening session, a “street team” from the Chippewa Alliance will be out in front of the arena alerting people where to go for food and drinks, Manno said.
On both days of the tournament, volunteers will be in the street and at Metro Rail stations with "Ask me" signs, helping to guide fans to local attractions and restaurants and bars. Canalside also will feature music and entertainment on both days. In addition, Visit Buffalo Niagara will be live tweeting, using the hashtag #hoopsbuff.
Lauren Vargo of the Buffalo Sports Commission suggested restaurants offer buffets or smaller menus to get fans in and out between sessions on March 17.
Unlike past tournaments, Visit Buffalo Niagara will not be handing out visitor guides this time around because of Covid-19. However, they will share a QR Code to help visitors to find out more information about local establishments.
Harvey added there’s now ride-sharing, which is going to be a big plus for visitors who will have more transportation options available to them. The last time Buffalo hosted the event was just before ride-sharing services were allowed to operate in upstate New York.
It's not just game days, either.
On Friday, March 18, when there are no games at the arena, traveling fans are going to be looking for places to watch the tournament games, he added.
“If they’re not watching a game in the arena, they’ll be looking to watch the games somewhere,” Harvey said.
This will be the seventh time since 2000 that the downtown arena will be hosting NCAA Tournament play, and the first time since 2017. The tournament will be back in Buffalo again in 2026.
“We’re very fortunate to host it seven times. There are very few cities that have done that,” Even said.
As of Tuesday, there are still seats available for all three sessions at the KeyBank Center box office. They range in price from $150 to more than $1,000. Vaccine and mask requirements at KeyBank Center were lifted Monday in time for the tournament.
Southern Tier's Young added business already has picked up over the past two weeks with the lessening of Covid restrictions. She hopes that will continue as spring approaches and one of the biggest events Buffalo will host in two years returns to the arena.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue to see an impact,” she said. “It’s been 100% better of late.”