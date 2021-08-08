Buffalo Planning Board calls special meeting to approve three projects

The Buffalo Planning Board has called a rare special meeting for August in order to push through three pending projects that received zoning variances at the end of July and need only site plan approval before they can break ground.

The Planning Board will convene at 4:30 p.m. Monday to consider Douglas Jemal's 33-unit redevelopment project at 976 Elmwood Ave., at Bidwell Parkway; the renovations and 15-unit expansion of McCarley Gardens at 172 Goodell St., just south of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, by longtime owner St. John Baptist Church and Brooklyn-based BFC Partners; and Great Point Media's proposed new Niagara Studio at 1155 Niagara St., with the addition of two 5,000-square-foot stages to the original 20,000-square-foot facility.

The three projects had been expected to win city approval by the end of July, after public hearings were held, but were delayed when a lack of a quorum forced the Zoning Board of Appeals to postpone its regular meeting until July 29. All three received the exceptions they sought from the Green Code.