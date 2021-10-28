Buffalo Place, city contemplate expansion of special-charge district

City officials and Buffalo Place are once again talking about expanding the downtown business improvement district surrounding Main Street – or at least hiring the nonprofit to maintain additional properties and streets .
Such a move could greatly extend the nonprofit agency's scope – including property maintenance, security and marketing functions – to a much larger geographic area, incorporating many more buildings and landlords than it does now.
A music pavilion on the Outer Harbor for concerts and other events has become the planned successor to Canalside, although a lawsuit and some political opposition aim to keep that from happening.
No decisions have been made and no action is imminent, since any expansion would require not only formal legislative action by the county and city, but also the approval of a super-majority of the property owners within the targeted area.
And their support – while essential for such a step – is far from certain, even though some key landlords are behind it. The owners of properties that are added to an expanded Buffalo Place would have to pay fees to the organization for its services.
"There’s going to be a lot of reluctant people," said developer Rocco Termini, a property owner and member of the Buffalo Place board. "Nobody's going to agree to expand the district."
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic – with the initial construction shutdown, ongoing restrictions, and lingering health concerns – hampered half of the building owners from finishing on time.
Renewed talk of adding to Buffalo Place comes as the city has been investing in infrastructure and streetscape enhancements in areas such as the Chippewa Street Entertainment District, as well as on parts of Franklin, Court, Ellicott and Niagara streets.
That's included repaving roads, installing new sidewalks and lighting, and putting in benches, trees, trash cans and other decorative elements.
"The city has said they would like us to expand," said Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger, a senior vice president at M&T Bank Corp. "They're making investments in surrounding neighborhoods and they'd like to keep it maintained."
That's what Buffalo Place already does in the nonprofit agency's 24-block zone, which is centered around Main, its cross streets, and the immediately adjacent areas.
The district is bounded by Main, Pearl and Washington streets, and runs from Goodell Street to Canalside and the Buffalo River. The owners of properties within the district – such as Seneca One, Main Place Mall, LECOM Harborcenter, the Hyatt Regency Buffalo, Fountain Plaza, M&T Plaza and M&T Center, One Canalside and the Brisbane Building, among others – pay a "special charge" above their property taxes to fund the operations and services of Buffalo Place.
Contractors will start work July 6 on the remaining trackbed and rail work on the west side of Main, with completion expected in late summer, according to Debra Chernoff, manager of planning for Buffalo Place.
Those services include landscaping and flower baskets, snow-removal, trash collection and basic maintenance of public spaces; security and escorts through the Buffalo Place Rangers; marketing and advocating for downtown; and management of events or programs such as Downtown Country Market, Queen City Social, the annual Christmas tree lighting, concerts and music festivals and free ice-skating at Rotary Rink.
That's what the city wants to expand into other adjacent areas. So does developer Douglas Jemal, who owns Seneca One and the Hyatt Regency within the district, but also the Statler on Delaware Avenue and the former police headquarters on Franklin, now an apartment building. He's also planning to build a nine-story parking and apartment building at 61 Terrace. Those are not within Buffalo Place's boundaries.
Buffalo Place is in discussions with the city and key property owners about a potential expansion, and has formed a committee led by developer Paul Ciminelli to study the options. The enabling legislation would allow the district to extend to Oak Street and Delaware Avenue. But an expansion could be vetoed by 40% of the landlords.
Buffalo Place is also willing to take on other areas without a formal expansion, under a fee-for-services contract with the city, similar to what it does now at Canalside for Rich Products' Be Our Guest division. That would be much easier to achieve.
Or, Termini suggested, it could just clean up in front of other properties – and then send the owners a bill.
"We have to get paid," Belanger said. But "we’re not going to go where they don’t want us."