Buffalo Place, city contemplate expansion of special-charge district

That's what the city wants to expand into other adjacent areas. So does developer Douglas Jemal, who owns Seneca One and the Hyatt Regency within the district, but also the Statler on Delaware Avenue and the former police headquarters on Franklin, now an apartment building. He's also planning to build a nine-story parking and apartment building at 61 Terrace. Those are not within Buffalo Place's boundaries.

Buffalo Place is in discussions with the city and key property owners about a potential expansion, and has formed a committee led by developer Paul Ciminelli to study the options. The enabling legislation would allow the district to extend to Oak Street and Delaware Avenue. But an expansion could be vetoed by 40% of the landlords.

Buffalo Place is also willing to take on other areas without a formal expansion, under a fee-for-services contract with the city, similar to what it does now at Canalside for Rich Products' Be Our Guest division. That would be much easier to achieve.

Or, Termini suggested, it could just clean up in front of other properties – and then send the owners a bill.

"We have to get paid," Belanger said. But "we’re not going to go where they don’t want us."

