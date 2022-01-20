Buffalo organizations receive $10.3M from Mother Cabrini foundation to address health gaps

More than $10.3 million in grants have been awarded to local community health organizations, nonprofit agencies and other institutions to fund programs aimed toward addressing the health-related needs of the area's low-income residents and underserved communities.
Of the 34 grants awarded to Buffalo-area organizations by the New York City-based Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, three were for $1 million each.
Those $1 million grants went to the Bison Children's Scholarship Fund for the administration of Rochester and Syracuse scholarship programs, The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation for a project geared toward reducing racial inequalities and social determinants of health among area children, and to the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation for the under-construction Lockport Memorial Hospital.
"The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.
The local grants were just a small slice of the more than 450 year-end 2021 grants announced Thursday by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, which was formed after the 2018 sale of Fidelis Care and is focused on providing funding for health-related initiatives in New York State. The statewide grants disclosed Thursday, totaling $140 million and geared toward supporting 2022 initiatives, were the foundation's third annual round of grants.
The foundation, which calls itself one of the country's largest foundations and the largest one focused exclusively on New York State, had assets of about $4 billion at the end of 2020, according to its latest annual financial statement.
In its first three years, the foundation has awarded grants totaling nearly $470 million.
"As we look back at the compounding crises of the last few years, the health-related needs of vulnerable communities have only grown," Alfred F. Kelly Jr., CEO of Visa and chair of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation board, said in a statement. "Our grantees have demonstrated tremendous resilience, creativity and dedication to serving those in need, especially as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have such detrimental impact."
The 34 local grants ranged in amount from $75,000 to $1 million.
Some of the other largest local recipients included:
Mental Health Advocates of WNY received two grants: one for $800,000 for a school social work program and another for $150,000 for a project described as "Youth Peer Advocates – Expanding in Schools."
The University at Buffalo received $550,000 to expand its S-Miles to Go dental program to assist vulnerable populations in Western New York. That program has received support in the past, as well, from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo received $500,000 for a mental health access program.
