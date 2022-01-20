Buffalo organizations receive $10.3M from Mother Cabrini foundation to address health gaps

More than $10.3 million in grants have been awarded to local community health organizations, nonprofit agencies and other institutions to fund programs aimed toward addressing the health-related needs of the area's low-income residents and underserved communities.

Of the 34 grants awarded to Buffalo-area organizations by the New York City-based Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, three were for $1 million each.

Those $1 million grants went to the Bison Children's Scholarship Fund for the administration of Rochester and Syracuse scholarship programs, The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation for a project geared toward reducing racial inequalities and social determinants of health among area children, and to the Mount St. Mary's Hospital Foundation for the under-construction Lockport Memorial Hospital.

1:41 +2 Catholic Health takes a different approach with new Lockport hospital "The model was built for the community based on need, not based on what textbooks would say about hospitals," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said.

The local grants were just a small slice of the more than 450 year-end 2021 grants announced Thursday by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, which was formed after the 2018 sale of Fidelis Care and is focused on providing funding for health-related initiatives in New York State. The statewide grants disclosed Thursday, totaling $140 million and geared toward supporting 2022 initiatives, were the foundation's third annual round of grants.