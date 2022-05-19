Buffalo Niagara's job count grows, but lags state's increase

The Buffalo Niagara region's job count increased 2.7% in April from a year ago, but its growth still lagged the state and national rates of job growth.

New York state recorded a 5% jobs increase in April from a year ago, while nationally, the increase was 4.6%, according to the state Department of Labor.

In private sector jobs alone, the Buffalo Niagara region reported a 3.7% increase from a year ago – a gain of 16,000 jobs – while the state saw a 5.5% increase over the same period.

The Buffalo Niagara region continues to struggle to return to its job level from before the pandemic hit the economy in early 2020, said Julie Anna Golebiewski, an economist at Canisius College.

"Where we're having some difficulty is in finding available labor," she said.

Employers for months have struggled to fill job openings and tried a host of ways to bring workers off the sidelines, including higher pay, better benefits and other incentives.

"Until we see more available labor, I don't think that we will recover the jobs that were lost initially as the pandemic started," Golebiewski said.

The Buffalo Niagara region's rate of job growth from April 2021 was comparable to Albany's increase. Syracuse's increase was slightly lower, at 2.2%, while Rochester's rate was higher, at 3.4%. Among metro areas, New York City recorded the most robust job growth, at 7%.

Along with the worker shortage, the economy is coping with the effects of inflation, which could put a crimp in future job growth. The Federal Reserve by the end of the year is expected to make more interest rate hikes - and implement them more quickly - than it would in the absence of persistent inflation, Golebiewski said.

"It's going to slow down the economy, and that could potentially cause an economic downturn," she said.

In a time of a persistent worker shortage, it could also lead employers to put the brakes on trying to hire more people, rather than lay off existing workers, Golebiewski said.

Economists at Canisius College this week released their quarterly economic report examining the ongoing shortfall in jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The report noted that payroll employment from March 2019 to March 2022 decreased 29,500 jobs, while the number of Buffalo Niagara region residents employed during that same period was down just 12,150.

That smaller gap indicates the reasons for the labor shortage may include fewer people willing to take multiple jobs; fewer individuals traveling in from outside the Buffalo region for work; more people being self employed; and more people working remotely in Buffalo for companies based outside the region, the report noted.

Other figures contributing to that gap may include more people retiring from the workforce and some exiting from the labor force due to the increasing costs of child care, according to the report.

The state Labor Department is scheduled to release April unemployment figures next week.

