Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate drops to 5.3% in May

With hiring picking up and Covid restrictions easing, the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic levels.
The local jobless rate fell to 5.3% during May – its lowest since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was just beginning to affect Buffalo Niagara businesses.
But that doesn’t mean the job market is fully recovered. The unemployment rate, while at its pre-pandemic level, is not adjusted for seasonal factors, such as the uptick in hiring that tends to happen every spring as outdoor businesses reopen.
A more accurate way to look at the jobless rate is to compare it with unemployment levels in May of previous years, when the same seasonal factors were in play. Looking at the unemployment rate that way also shows significant improvement, considering that the jobless rate a year ago was 15.5%, but it remains well above the 3.7% during May 2019 – the last May before the pandemic.
The 5.3% unemployment rate last month was the second-highest in the last six years, when the May jobless rate stood at 5.5% in 2015.
The drop in the jobless rate, combined with the jump in hiring last month, reflects the significant strengthening that is taking place within the region’s job market as it rebounds from the severe job losses that occurred during the early days of the pandemic. The region still is down more than 30,000 jobs from a year ago, but the pace of the recovery has quickened as hiring has accelerated at bars, restaurants and other businesses that were constrained by the Covid capacity limitations.
If the region keeps adding jobs at the pace it has over the past three months, we would be fully recovered by September.
One encouraging sign in the May unemployment report, released Tuesday by the state Labor Department, is the rebound in the local labor force, which is back to the same size it was two years ago. Workers have been resuming their job hunt, with companies aggressively seeking workers for open positions and health-related concerns easing as vaccination rates rise.
“When school is over, and individuals can find child care or camps or someplace, they’re going to be much more amenable to going back to work,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY Buffalo State economist.
Still, the region has about 9,000 more people who are unemployed than it did in May 2019. And more people could start looking for work as the pandemic eases, supplemental jobless benefit payments get closer to expiring and the child care crunch eases, especially if schools resume in-person classes during the fall.
“There’s definitely a boost that we can have as soon as people start coming back,” said Timothy Glass, the State Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.
But Buffalo Niagara, with its outsized reliance on tourism and its economic ties to the still-closed Canadian border, still has ground to make up. Among the 15 biggest metro areas in New York, Buffalo Niagara has the second-highest unemployment rate, trailing only New York City’s 9.8% rate. Albany, Rochester and Syracuse all have unemployment rates below 5%.