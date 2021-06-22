Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate drops to 5.3% in May

With hiring picking up and Covid restrictions easing, the Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic levels.

The local jobless rate fell to 5.3% during May – its lowest since March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was just beginning to affect Buffalo Niagara businesses.

But that doesn’t mean the job market is fully recovered. The unemployment rate, while at its pre-pandemic level, is not adjusted for seasonal factors, such as the uptick in hiring that tends to happen every spring as outdoor businesses reopen.

A more accurate way to look at the jobless rate is to compare it with unemployment levels in May of previous years, when the same seasonal factors were in play. Looking at the unemployment rate that way also shows significant improvement, considering that the jobless rate a year ago was 15.5%, but it remains well above the 3.7% during May 2019 – the last May before the pandemic.

The 5.3% unemployment rate last month was the second-highest in the last six years, when the May jobless rate stood at 5.5% in 2015.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month