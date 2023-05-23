It has been 33 years – and probably much longer – since the Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate was as low as April's 2.8%.

The modern-day low for the region's unemployment rate, however, isn't due to a robust – and fast-growing – job market.

Instead, the low jobless levels are the result of tepid hiring in a market where population growth is slow, workers are aging and the Covid-19 pandemic pushed thousands of people into retirement ahead of schedule.

So, the April unemployment report Tuesday from the state Labor Department has some important caveats that make it less impressive than it might sound on the surface.

"It's good. We're moving in the right direction," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo.

But other indicators paint a less rosy picture of the region's job market.

Buffalo Niagara employers still haven't regained all of the jobs lost during the pandemic – a shortfall of more than 13,000 jobs at a time when the country as a whole already has regained all of its lost jobs and has been growing for more than a year.

A separate report from the Labor Department last week showed that job growth remained stalled during April for the second consecutive month – potentially a sign that employers are growing cautious as interest rates rise, inflation remains elevated and a debt ceiling crisis looms.

"Obviously, there are some issues there. We're still down jobs," he said.

The unemployment report also reiterated that the region's tight job market is becoming even more constrained. The region had 15,000 people who were actively looking for a job during April, but couldn't find one. That is down nearly 5,000 from March and is a slightly bigger drop than what normally occurs as seasonal hiring accelerates from March to April.

But it also shows that the number of unemployed workers continues to steadily decline, with employers eagerly snapping up available workers with suitable skills and rising wages allowing workers who previously relied on multiple part-time jobs to find either full-time employment or to get by with fewer jobs, economists said.

Those shifts are exacerbated by the region's declining work force, which has shrunk by almost 3% over the past decade and still has almost 3,000 fewer workers than it did before the pandemic, the latest data show.

"I think it masks some of the issues we're having with the work force," Glass said.

The April unemployment rate was lower than the previous modern-day low of 3% that was reached in October. The rates are not adjusted for seasonal factors, so economists say they are not directly comparable.

Unemployment was down from 3.4% in April 2022, which also was the previous record low for any April dating back to 1990, which is as far back as the Labor Department's records go.