As the weather gets warmer, tourism in the Buffalo Niagara region becomes more visible – whether it's the blue ponchos at the Maid of the Mist or convention attendees making their way down Franklin street to the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

But tourism and hospitality keep the region humming all year long. It is especially the case in Niagara County, where more than 20% of jobs are tied to tourism, according to data from Oxford Economics Co, overtaking agriculture as its No. 1 employer.

And the impact from the pandemic continues to be felt, even as crossing restrictions at the Canadian border have been lifted. Leisure and hospitality jobs are down 9% from pre-pandemic levels, according to the state Labor Department.

The industry is still building its way back from the Covid-19 crash, which put a stop to business travel, closed the Canadian border and drastically changed consumer and business travel habits.

Here are a few of the challenges the industry faces as it goes forward.

A lack of workers

The labor shortage has hit the hospitality and tourism industries especially hard.

Restaurants and hotels were forced to shut down or reduce operations during Covid-19, and, by April 2020, the food and beverage workforce in Buffalo Niagara was cut by more than half, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many workers left the industry for different jobs – especially as the economy shifted to include remote work and better-paying jobs with more flexible schedules.

That's a loss of 5,200 jobs, many of them in tourism-related businesses. Many of the industry veterans businesses relied on left their jobs and didn't return when they reopened. Since then, establishments have struggled to find the help they need.

Employers have had to adapt their strategies to attract and retain workers, said Seth Piccirillo, director of economic development at the regional chamber of commerce, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"You have many employers competing in the space," he said at a recent Buffalo Niagara Partnership event discussing tourism and hospitality. "We're seeing some jobs that are sitting in the market for a long time, seasonal and non-seasonal. And then you do have some retirements coming."

Rising wages

A key part of the strategy to attract workers has been to increase wages in the hospitality and tourism industries, which have a lot of low-wage jobs. Now that those wages are on the rise, it is a challenge for employers, and not just because it affects their bottom line.

With the upstate minimum wage now at $14.20 an hour and firms competing for workers, the average weekly wage – which reflects hourly pay and hours worked – has jumped by 30% since 2019 to $590 a week, according to federal wage data. That's the biggest increase of any industry sector across the Buffalo Niagara region, but leisure and hospitality jobs also are, by far, the lowest-paying.

Clearly, employers have had to budget more money for payroll. But for a significant segment of workers, things are more complicated that that.

That is because an increase in income can bump workers who receive social assistance out of eligibility for social services such as subsidized housing, child care or food assistance, said Kenya Hobbs, director of community engagement and equity initiatives at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

"What employers sometimes do not take into account is the fact that these increased wages that are being put out there in order to attract people to come get these jobs, some folks are hesitant about getting and taking these opportunities, because if they take that hourly increase, it negatively impacts the benefits that they receive," he said.

It is referred to as the "benefits cliff." The Partnership is pushing for government policy change to provide a safety net of six months to a year to make the transition away from benefits less stark, and came up with a calculator tool that helps employers and workers calculate how increased earnings might negatively affect the support a worker receives.

A transport disconnect between Buffalo and Niagara Falls

Now that Buffalo has established itself as a tourist destination in its own right, there needs to be better public transportation solutions to carry visitors between both areas, said John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA.

"Our connectivity could be better for both of our success and to help each other out," he said. "The better Buffalo is, the better we are, and vice versa. We may be competitors on some things, but we both want great things for each other because it improves our business in the long run."

Inroads have been made with trolley shuttle service within Niagara County, to take visitors between the falls and historic tourist destination Old Fort Niagara, as well as between the falls and Lockport. But there is more to be done.

There is Amtrak service that travels between Buffalo and Niagara Falls three times a day, every day of the week, but that service has been undependable and is often late. Bus service is just as spotty, he said.

"It's so infrequent that a visitor may have to wait three, four, five hours. It's so unreliable," he said. "But, you know, it comes down to money and resources."

Canadian traffic is still not back in full force

The most frequent international visitors to the Buffalo Niagara region often come not just from minutes away in Ontario, but much father away in Canada. They're the lifeblood of many border hotels, restaurants and shops, and were sorely missed when the Canadian border entering the United States was closed to non-essential travel for roughly 19 months due to Covid-19.

Visitors spent nearly $1.8 billion in Erie County in 2021, compared to 2019, which was nearly $2.0 billion, according to a report from Empire State Development.

When the border closed, Canadians rediscovered some of their own hotels and attractions, and built new leisure habits that didn't include Buffalo Niagara. But Canadians have begun to return, and Kaler expects them to return in numbers that will outpace pre-Covid-19 ones.

"Those numbers are encouraging, considering our Canadians aren't completely back yet," he said.

A need for more hotel rooms and convention space

Business travel took a major hit during Covid-19.

"You can't ride the Maid of the Mist or visit our restaurants over Zoom," said Josh Veronica, manager of government affairs and economic development at Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Business travel is still down in the region, and is not expected to hit pre-Covid-19 levels again until next year or 2025, according to Smith Travel Research, a market data firm.

The lack of good convention space has also been an age-old problem in the region: There just isn't enough of it, industry leaders said. More hotel rooms are needed, too.

It also doesn't help that the closure of the Buffalo Grand Hotel due to fire in 2021 took 500 hotel rooms and more than 70,000 square feet of event space temporarily out of commission.

In 2021, the Erie County Legislature approved spending $6.1 million for an exterior overhaul of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street. The county previously had been talking about building a $441 million convention center, but the Covid-19 outbreak scuttled those plans. Instead, much more modest renovations are underway at the convention center.

The Niagara Falls tourism bureau has taken over management operations at the Niagara Falls Convention Center on Old Falls Street, which markets to smaller conventions, conferences and meetings than the Buffalo facility, with events of 500 to 750 people.

"We've put a huge push elevating the visibility that Niagara Falls is a viable meetings destination for meeting planners on a smaller level," Percy said.