The competition is under way for regions – including Buffalo Niagara – to be chosen as one of about 20 "tech hubs" around the country.

The application window has opened for a federal program that aims to bolster innovation in smaller cities that aren't already technology hotbeds. The application deadline for the first phase is Aug. 15.

Sen. Charles Schumer has advocated for the Commerce Department's program, which has piled up $500 million in funding so far as part of the CHIPS and Science Act that he championed. Schumer has also praised upstate New York's qualifications for a hub. (The program is unrelated to M&T Bank's tech hub at Seneca One tower.)

"I firmly believe upstate New York has everything it takes to help make that dream a reality, and help America maintain its competitive edge, all while taking us to the next frontier in technology," Schumer said in a statement.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration is expected to designate about 20 regions as tech hubs at the end of the first phase.

Regions can initially apply for strategy development grants from a $15 million pool of funding. The grants – worth $400,000 to $500,000 each, depending on the level of local match recipients qualify for – will help a region further prepare for the program's second and final phase.

"The tech hubs designation will be a widely-recognized indicator of a region’s potential for rapid economic growth," the EDA said.

In phase two, the EDA is expected to make at least five "implementation awards," with the remaining available funding going to designated tech hubs. Only tech hubs designated after phase one can apply for the awards in phase two. The EDA plans to announce details of that funding opportunity in the fall.

"Tech hubs help ensure the industries of the future start, grow and remain in the U.S., creating and expanding good jobs opportunities in emerging technology fields," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo said in a video message launching the application process.

To be eligible for a tech hub designation, an applicant must be a partnership that includes one or more companies, a state development agency, worker training programs, a university, and state and local government leaders. The hubs will be geographically dispersed to spread the impact around the country.

"Securing a regional technology hub would present a once-in-a-lifetime boost to Buffalo Niagara through federal investment in workforce development, technology maturation and entrepreneurship, while increasing America’s competitiveness in a global economy," said Dottie Gallagher, president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Backers of Western New York's tech hub bid have previously lauded the region's higher-learning resources that promote entrepreneurship and innovation and its manufacturing capacity to make new products.