Taxpayers in the Buffalo Niagara region are getting an extra month to file their federal income tax returns, due to the blizzard that struck the region last December.

But you'll have to work for it if you want that additional time.

That's because New York state has not pushed back its own filing deadline, and filing your federal and state taxes typically go hand in hand. So to take advantage of the extra month, you'll have to file for an extension on your state taxes.

It all stems from an announcement from the Internal Revenue Service last Friday saying that individuals and households that reside or have a business in Erie or Niagara County, along with Genesee County, have until May 15 - instead of April 18 - to file their federal tax returns.

The later deadline also applies to Suffolk and St. Lawrence counties. All five counties were covered by a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration stemming from the storm.

The IRS's May 15 deadline applies to individual tax returns that would be due April 18, as well as various business filings that would be due March 15.

But the state Department of Taxation and Finance is sticking with April 18 as its deadline for filing state returns.

"We encourage any taxpayers who are unable to complete their returns by the April 18th deadline to request an automatic extension," said Ryan Cleveland, a spokesman for the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

Paul Coleman, a financial planner with Level Financial, said it would be ideal for taxpayers if the state also extended its deadline in the counties where IRS has set the May 15 deadline.

"If they do not, it's not a huge help because any accountant and any tax preparing software is going to figure out your federal [tax return] before they import that information into the state return," Coleman said. "You still end up having to have that federal return done in order to have the state return done."

Anthony Ogorek, president of Ogorek Wealth Management, said if the federal and state filing dates aren't aligned, that could cause confusion for filers.

The IRS occasionally bumps back the filing deadline for residents of areas hit by disasters, such as parts of Mississippi that were hit by tornadoes and severe storms this month.

Coleman said the later deadline takes some pressure off for residents of the counties impacted by the blizzard.

"In general, I believe those IRS tax filing deadlines are a little tight for a lot of people anyway," he said. "It's difficult to collect all the information that a lot of people need to collect in time to get it to an accountant who is trying to do a thousand returns in 30 days."

The extended federal deadline also applies to other deadlines linked to the tax filing day. That means Buffalo Niagara taxpayers also will get an extra month to make their tax-year 2022 contributions to their individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts, the IRS said.

The IRS says if taxpayers need additional time beyond the May 15 deadline, they should request that additional time, electronically, before the original April 18 deadline.

April 15 is typically the deadline for filing tax returns. But this year, April 15 falls on a Saturday, and the following Monday - April 17 - is the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia. For that reason, April 18 is the filing deadline for most of the nation.