Buffalo Niagara Partnership focusing on unemployment insurance costs, energy plan

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership has laid out its legislative priorities for the coming year, emphasizing pushing back against higher unemployment insurance costs for employers, and the consequences of an overhaul of the state’s energy strategy.

The Partnership unveiled its agenda Thursday, after Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her State of the State address earlier this week, putting forward her own agenda.

A key issue of concern to the Partnership: higher costs for unemployment insurance that employers are absorbing, in the wake of the billions of dollars that the state borrowed from the federal government to cover the cost of jobless claims that soared during the pandemic.

“New York is one of the few states that hasn’t actually used the federal stimulus money to pay down what they used during the pandemic, and now employers are paying that cost,” said Dottie Gallagher, the Partnership’s president and CEO.

“Employers are getting bills they didn’t expect for unemployment insurance, and it’s really troublesome,” she said.

The Partnership is also raising concerns about the Climate Action Council’s proposals for overhauling the state’s energy usage in coming years, with a shift toward electrification and away from fuels such as natural gas. The business group is advocating for an “all-of-the-above” approach that includes fuels such as natural gas, as well renewables, to fight climate change.

Gallagher predicted that the Climate Action Council’s proposals would have “devastating consequences on the future economic development of our region, and to consumers who will be paying a lot more for a lot less." But she still sees opportunities for advocates and residents alike to make their case to lawmakers.

“It is already having a chilling effect on businesses considering moving to our region and to New York state,” she said.

Advocates for the plan say the changes are long overdue and necessary to protect public health and move the state toward cleaner energy.

At the state level, the region's largest business group is also calling for a work opportunity tax credit. The Partnership said the refundable credit would give employers an incentive to hire people "facing systemic barriers to employment," while amplifying an existing federal work opportunity tax credit.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's State of the State focuses on housing, crime, mental health In her first State of the State address as an elected governor, Kathy Hochul laid out a "groundbreaking strategy" to spur housing development across New York – one in which state government would seek to override local governments that prove resistant. Hochul is aiming to build 800,000 units of housing across the state over the next decade, and laid out a plan that almost certainly will face resistance from local governments and homeowners who don’t want new development. Over the past decade, New York built just half the amount of Hochul's goal.

Some other priorities the Partnership identified:

• The Partnership is opposed to proposals for "perpetual minimum wage increases," and instead wants to allow "the market to continue to drive wage growth." Hochul this week proposed pegging increases in the state's minimum wage to inflation, a departure from scheduled hikes that were implemented in recent years.

• Providing financial assistance to help people access registered and unregistered apprenticeships, credentialing and other "earn-and-learn" programs. Employers have struggled to find enough workers to fill job openings amid low unemployment, and are seeking ways to develop new talent.

• The Partnership renewed its call for Congress to impose a ban on assault-style weapons.