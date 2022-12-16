Buffalo Niagara Marriott in Amherst gets a buyer

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott in Amherst is on the verge of getting a new owner, following a four-day online auction.

Visions Hotels of Corning placed the winning bid for the region's fifth-biggest hotel, offering $14.5 million for the 356-room facility on Millersport Highway. The bid still has to be finalized in the next couple of days, according to Paramount Lodging Advisors of Chicago, which handled the auction through Ten-X.

But Visions expects to close on the purchase within 90 to 120 days, according to CFO Minesh Patel.

"It's a great asset. It's a great location, great visibility," he said. "It just needs some dollars toward improvements, and to bring it back to where it was."

If successful, the sale would end efforts by Rialto Capital Advisors – the Miami-based lender and special-servicer that took possession of the hotel in April after a foreclosure auction – to sell the property and recoup at least some of the investor losses.

But it would also be a disappointing outcome. Rialto had listed the hotel in the online auction with a minimum bid of $5.5 million – a steep discount from the $22.2 million that was owed on the previous mortgage.

While the Visions offer is well above the minimum bid, the $14.5 million still would result in losses for mortgage investors. The bid also is $1 million less than developer Douglas Jemal offered in the live foreclosure auction back in April, when Rialto ultimately prevailed.

Even so, it offers a future for the hotel itself, which limped through the Covid-19 pandemic, when the hospitality industry greatly suffered.

Patel said it "most likely" will remain as a full-service Marriott, but that depends on negotiations with the chain to maintain the franchise agreement. Otherwise, Visions would have to explore other options, including different brands or even potentially converting the 10-story building into a mixed-use project.

He said Visions needs to work with Marriott to determine what kind of renovations will be needed to meet the brand standards and revive the long-struggling hotel.

"We need Marriott's help to maintain this thing," he said.

The Amherst hotel would be the largest in Visions' collection of 56 hotels throughout New York, as well as in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Built in 1981 at 1340 Millersport, the Marriott sits on 11 acres at the intersection with Flint Road, across Maple Road from University at Buffalo's North Campus. That puts it within walking distance of 32,000 students, as well as the 25,000-seat UB Stadium and 7,000-seat Alumni Arena. And it's just up Millersport from the I-290 interchange.

The 41-year-old hotel now faces much more competition locally than it did when it was built. Besides lower-budget options like the Red Roof Plus and Comfort Inn, there's also a Doubletree by Hilton, Homewood Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and a new Hampton Inn all within the same area.

The hotel has also long been a key Northtowns event venue, with 11,500 square feet of meeting and event space, the Blue Fire Bar & Grill restaurant and 650 surface parking spaces. But it's struggled to fill its extensive space in recent years.

Most recently, it was owned by a division of Cranston, R.I.-based Procaccianti Cos., which acquired it in 2007 for $31 million and then borrowed $25 million on it, only to default on the loan during the pandemic when the hospitality industry was hammered. After Rialto initiated foreclosure proceedings, the hotel was put under the control of a receiver in August 2021, and is now managed by BNNY Associates, an affiliate of Philadelphia-based GF Hotels & Resorts.