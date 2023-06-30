It may not seem like it, but Buffalo Niagara still is one of the nation's cheapest housing markets.

The median price of homes sold during the first quarter of this year was $206,000, according to the National Association of Realtors, which compares prices each quarter in 221 of the nation's biggest metro areas.

As it turns out, that $206,000 median sale price is pretty low. Buffalo Niagara ranked 198th among those top metro areas, meaning that home prices here were the 23rd cheapest among those cities.

And prices here are still going up – which is something that most of the country can't say now that mortgage rates have roughly doubled and affordability is an even bigger issue in the costlier markets.

Home prices fell in seven of every 10 U.S. housing markets surveyed by the real estate group. The nationwide median sale price dipped by 0.2% to $371,200.

In other words, the national median sale price is about 44% higher than it is here. In 31 U.S. markets, the median sale price tops $500,000.

And you thought housing here was expensive.