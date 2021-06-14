Buffalo Niagara employers encouraging – not requiring – worker vaccination

Highmark has used leadership videos and articles on its intranet to promote the vaccines' safety and efficacy, she said.

Bringing vaccines to workers

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership isn’t aware of any local employers with a mandatory vaccine policy, said Grant Loomis, vice president of government affairs.

“Instead, many employers are actively encouraging employees to be vaccinated whether as part of employer-sponsored vaccine clinics, or, more commonly, through vaccine access points readily available throughout the community,” Loomis said.

Power Drives, a manufacturer based in Larkinville, isn't requiring vaccinations, but held an on-site vaccination clinic last month.

"The primary objective was to provide an opportunity for Power Drives' employees to receive the vaccination with very little effort on their part," said Louis Panzica, president and CEO. "Many of our employees have transportation, child care or other outside issues that prevented them from getting the vaccine and we felt that it was important to encourage as many as possible to receive it as soon as possible."

Power Drives reached out to other businesses in its neighborhood, as well as local residents, to see if they wanted to participate, too.