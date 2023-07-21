The Buffalo Niagara job market has weathered the Federal Reserve’s efforts to subdue inflation.

Hiring across the region has picked up since school let out, with the return of legions of students helping to ease the labor shortage that has put a crimp on hiring since the pandemic.

David Robinson: In the quest for a soft landing, Buffalo Niagara economy begins to cool The region's cooling economy comes at a time when it still hasn’t recovered more than 15,000 of the jobs that were lost during the pandemic.

With the job market holding up – and workers holding on to their jobs despite the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy – consumers are continuing to spend, which is good for businesses all around. It bolsters the demand for what we’re buying, whether it is expensive stuff, from cars to home improvements, to essentials, such as clothes or groceries, to discretionary items, such as concert tickets or dining out.

“The local labor market has shown strength, despite the odds,” said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

The latest job numbers from the state Labor Department bear that out. Hiring picked up sharply during June, thanks to a powerful surge in hiring in the highly seasonal leisure and hospitality field, which includes the bars, restaurants and hotels that have long struggled to fill their largely part-time and lower-paying positions.

Spotlight/economy: Few signs of a downturn in jobs in Erie and Niagara counties Weekly jobless claims in Erie and Niagara counties remain at low levels – a sign that employers aren't cutting jobs any more rapidly than they've been doing for the past year or so.

Those leisure and hospitality hires have come at a pace that is roughly 40% to 50% higher than what we’d normally see between April and June, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. And it has had a meaningful impact. Of the nearly 15,000 jobs that the region has added during May and June, roughly two-thirds of them came from the leisure and hospitality sector.

“We’re improving nicely,” said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department’s regional economist in Buffalo.

Even more striking, the hiring spurt now means that leisure and hospitality firms, which were hit the hardest of any sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, now are one of the few segments of the local job market that have recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic.

“When the school year ends and the students come back into the labor market, they’ve been filling gaps,” Golebiewski said.

“A lot of them went into leisure and hospitality, especially foodservice,” providing a gush of available workers to fill what previously had been hard-to-fill jobs, she added. "That’s especially noteworthy, considering the changes in consumer habits, where we may be more likely to order out or on an app.”

Even better, there aren’t any immediate signs that, despite the Fed’s efforts to cool the economy, workers are losing their jobs. Weekly jobless claims – a timely indicator of layoffs – have been low since the spring of last year, according to state Labor Department data. They’ve spiked a bit over the past three weeks since school ended, but that happens every year.

Unemployment, which was at 3.3% in May, remains at its lowest level in more than three decades – and probably decades before that. The number of people who want a job but can’t find one is at historic lows, too.

Of course, there is more to an economy than the job market. Plenty of other metro areas already have regained the jobs that were lost during the pandemic, but their super-heated housing markets now have gone into outright decline. About 70% of the nation’s major metro areas saw home prices decline during the first quarter, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Spotlight/housing: A housing market with few sellers Homeowners, reluctant to give up the 3% to 4% mortgages they took out within the past decade, are deciding to stay put, rather than try to sell and be forced to take out a home loan at today's rates near 7%

Not here, though. Our housing market is holding up just fine, with prices still rising modestly – the median sale price here is up 2.3% during the first half of 2023 – and plenty of buyers are still looking to buy, according to new data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

The problem is on the other side of the market: Not enough sellers wanting to sell and give up their now-coveted 3% or 4% mortgages. The number of homes that went up for sale during the first half of this year was 12% less than a year ago, the Realtors group said.

But when you put the two together, you get a housing market that also is calming down – partly because higher prices and mortgage rates are squeezing buyers, and partly because buyers are struggling to find a home they want to buy. The result is a housing market where fewer homes are selling. The number of homes that have signed deals in place – but haven’t yet closed – is down by 9% during the first half.

The bottom line: The Buffalo Niagara economy is doing OK – and it keeps getting better.

“We haven’t gotten the recession that everyone thought we’d be in,” said Fred Floss, a SUNY-Buffalo State University economist.

Spotlight/economy: Why unemployment is so low The number of people who are classified as unemployed has dropped to its lowest level in more than three decades, according to the State Labor Department.

Now, here’s the downside. The soft landing – and with it the potential for slower growth – that the Fed seems to be successfully engineering could be coming too soon for the local job market’s three-year effort to rebound from the Covid-19 downturn.

Even with the spring hiring spurt, the region still has about 1% fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic. That shortfall is even more concerning when you consider that the nation has nearly 3% more jobs than before the pandemic.

That matters, because a region that is adding jobs has more opportunities for people to find meaningful work. Those opportunities, in turn, help convince people to move there, spurring the population growth that brings with it even more growth-inducing consumer spending.

The region’s declining population has been a big drag on the region’s economy since the beginning of the post-war industrial decline – a period that spans the opening of the Welland Canal and the shutdown of the local steel plants. It seems unfathomable today that, as Bloomberg News columnist Justin Fox noted this week, Buffalo ranked as the nation’s 13th most affluent metro area back in 1949 – a testament to the power of King Steel and Queen Auto in their heyday.

Now, the most affluent metro areas are all tech centers, places such as San Francisco and Seattle and San Jose and Boston. And the Buffalo Niagara tech sector is undersized.

But for now, we’re holding our own.

“We’re relatively stable, which is not a bad thing from an economic standpoint, given everything we’re looking at,” Floss said.