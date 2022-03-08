Buffalo Niagara consumers experiencing 'real sticker shock' over record-high gas prices

“For people on fixed incomes, it is going to be tough for them,” he said.

Carey of AAA suggested drivers combine errands into one trip, try not to drive at peak hours, see if employers will allow for more at-home work, use cruise control and make sure tire pressure is at the right level to get the best gas mileage.

The best way not to spend money on gas is using public transportation, but that’s not always easy.

Jurado said he has a daughter who works second or third shift at a group home in Grand Island and public transportation is not an option for her because the job is not directly on a bus route.

Metcalfe said she hasn’t considered taking public transportation because she has to be able to move freely and on her own schedule in her own vehicle.

“I would love to, but I’m raising four grandkids, and I have to be mobile,” she said.

Some consumers told The News they would like to see the U.S. become more oil independent, ending the reliance on other countries for gasoline.

“I think it’s foolish to not be supporting our own country and tapping our own resources,” Decarlo said.