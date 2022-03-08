Buffalo Niagara consumers experiencing 'real sticker shock' over record-high gas prices

Cheryl Hershberger is feeling the pain from Buffalo Niagara gasoline prices hitting a record high on Tuesday.
“Prices are so high, and people don’t have the money to spend,” she said at a Depew gas station where she now spends more than $40 to fill up her Toyota RAV4's 13-gallon tank, which not too long ago was full with about a $25 purchase.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline jumped by 10 cents Tuesday to a record $4.30, according to AAA of Western and Central New York.
It's been a steep and sudden jump. Gas prices have risen by an average of 10 cents a day over the past five days and a gallon now costs 75 cents more than it did a month ago. One year ago, gas cost $2.77 a gallon.
The previous high in Buffalo was $4.27 per gallon, reached during the recession in July 2008. That's $5.46 a gallon in today's dollars after adjusting for inflation.
Gas prices in the Buffalo Niagara region also are higher than the national average, which hit $4.17 on Tuesday.
As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices soar to $120 per barrel, leading to higher pump prices across the U.S. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the average price is up 60 cents and it is up 75 cents a gallon over the past month.
The impact of the spike in gasoline prices hits families on tight budgets the hardest. For a family that uses 15 gallons of gas each week, the 75-cents-per-gallon price increase over the past month means they are spending an extra $11 at the pump each week at a time when overall prices are rising at a 7.5% annual pace – the biggest inflation jump in 40 years.
What happens next for gasoline prices is likely to hinge on whether OPEC or domestic oil producers increase production to replace the Russian oil that many buyers now are shunning and the U.S. on Tuesday banned.
“What we saw this time was people kind of tolerating the price increase but once it hit $4, people really just got fed up and felt that pain at the pump,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA Western and Central New York. “There’s real sticker shock.”
Consumers weren’t shy about expressing their dismay, using words like horrible, outrageous, unbelievable and insane to describe the price increase.
Most said they are trying to find ways to cut down their driving to use less gas but have found it difficult not to be behind the wheel to take care of necessities like getting to work and errands.
“The way it’s gone up in a matter of a week is unbelievable,” said Jim Dunshie of Cheektowaga, who was fueling up his Jeep.
Rich Jurado, a North Buffalo resident getting gas at a Delaware Avenue station, said he may be retired but he can’t avoid driving because he has errands to do.
“I can’t avoid driving,” he said. “I don’t drive long, long trips. I didn’t drive a lot before but I still drive around.”
But Geraldine Metcalfe, an unemployed North Buffalo resident, said she has had to change her habits by driving less and putting less gas in her vehicle.
“This is a gas guzzler,” she said of her 2003 Jeep. “I’m living off savings, and gas prices have hiked up. And I'm going on job interviews trying to get jobs.”
Hershberger is also trying not to be behind the wheel as much.
“You have to,” she said. “It’s horrible. We’re working just to fill up our vehicles.”
Lisa Decarlo of East Aurora said the price hike sneaked up on her so she has not had a chance to consider habit changes.
“It’s kind of a bummer to go from $50 to almost $100 to fill my tank,” said Decarlo, driving a pickup truck on her way to work. “But we still have to do what we have to do, so you just add it to your expenses.”
Dunshie said he feels fortunate to be retired and to only have to be behind the wheel for social functions and to run errands.
“For people on fixed incomes, it is going to be tough for them,” he said.
Carey of AAA suggested drivers combine errands into one trip, try not to drive at peak hours, see if employers will allow for more at-home work, use cruise control and make sure tire pressure is at the right level to get the best gas mileage.
The best way not to spend money on gas is using public transportation, but that’s not always easy.
Jurado said he has a daughter who works second or third shift at a group home in Grand Island and public transportation is not an option for her because the job is not directly on a bus route.
Metcalfe said she hasn’t considered taking public transportation because she has to be able to move freely and on her own schedule in her own vehicle.
“I would love to, but I’m raising four grandkids, and I have to be mobile,” she said.
Some consumers told The News they would like to see the U.S. become more oil independent, ending the reliance on other countries for gasoline.
“I think it’s foolish to not be supporting our own country and tapping our own resources,” Decarlo said.
And it may not be getting better anytime soon. Carey said the U.S. is feeling increasing pressure to increase domestic production, release its stock or temporarily halt the gas tax to give people some relief.
OPEC has so far refused to ramp up its production, while domestic producers have been slow to do so, even with the steady rise of oil prices before the invasion. That means a quick uptick in supply isn't likely, according to Dave Meats, a Morningstar analyst.
“It’s hard to say exactly what might happen, but these oil prices aren’t coming down anytime soon,” Carey said.