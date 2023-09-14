Fine-tuning the construction

Construction is well underway on the redevelopment of the former Wood & Brooks piano-key factory in Tonawanda into an apartment building and construction trades incubator.

The project's financing is in place and most demolition and abatement work has been completed.

Michael Wopperer, a vice president at Frontier Insulation Contractors, is leading his family's $23 million effort to renovate the mostly vacant 98,370-square-foot factory complex at 2101 Kenmore Ave., including the primary six-story building and an adjacent one-story section. That's part of a larger manufacturing complex that has been owned and used by Wopperer's family and their construction-related businesses since 1972.

Plans by Kideney Architects call for 55 one- and two-bedroom apartments in 62,300 square feet on the upper five floors, plus 36,070 square feet of first-floor commercial space that would be anchored by the incubator and coworking space, dubbed The Plan Room. That would be designed in partnership with the Construction Exchange of Western New York to support small construction businesses through shared infrastructure and training.

After obtaining necessary approvals and property tax breaks, construction began in May and is now 10% complete, Wopperer said, with a targeted completion for September 2024, although The Plan Room may start moving in over the summer.

Framing and mechanicals are mostly completed on the second floor, while the process is now underway on the fifth floor. Underground plumbing and utilities are ongoing on the first floor, along with some ductwork.

The venture has also closed on its financing from Northwest Bank, with Foss & Co. as the historic tax credit investor.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

NEXGISTICS

In Genesee County, contractors for Montante Construction topped off the steel construction of the 140,000-square-foot NEXgistics headquarters and warehouse in Pembroke, as the largest project in that town's history.

The $20 million building on Vision Parkway, underway since December, will include 9,000 square feet of office space and 17 loading docks.

"This is the biggest building Pembroke has ever done," Montante project manager Jen Kinney said.

It marks a major expansion for the company, which currently occupies 40,000 square feet of a 117,000-square-foot building at 425 Cayuga Drive in Cheektowaga and a nearby 50,000-square-foot warehouse, both owned by McGuire Development Co. and located near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Founded in January 2015, NEXgistics is a freight-forwarding company that also has two warehouses totaling 190,000 square feet in Las Vegas for the West Coast. The consolidated new local facility will employ 40 of the company's 60 workers.

"We are incredibly excited to become part of the Genesee County community (and especially Pembroke), as they’ve been extraordinarily welcoming," said NEXgistics President Steven Northman, who owns the company along with partner Richard Star. "We are proud to be not only the largest project in the town’s history, but particularly to build the first large scale distribution facility along a corridor that is shaping up to be a pronounced logistics center."

The warehouse is one of several ongoing projects in Genesee County. Horizon Acres Associates of Rockland County is working with Streetsboro, Ohio-based Geis Cos. on a $142 million investment to build six flex commercial and industrial facilities on 115 acres in Pembroke, totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Horizon and Geis hope to have the first one or two buildings completed and ready for tenants by late 2024.

Horizon received tax breaks of $19.2 million from the Genesee County Economic Development Center to support the project.

Additionally, Frank Campofelice's Walden Development Group is planning a 198,000-square-foot warehouse on 33 acres, also on Vision Parkway in Pembroke.

JOINING FORCES

A fast-growing real estate company that was formed just a few years ago has expanded its property management affiliate through a merger with another firm, marking the company's third acquisition in two years.

716 Property Management has merged with Nickel City Property Management, adding more than 250 units to its apartment management portfolio.

The deal strengthens 716's presence in the real estate market, while allowing it to offer a full range of services, including management, leasing, maintenance and tenant relations.

The combined business will operate under the 716 Property Management name, led by former Nickel City owner Steve Kottakis as CEO and 716's Gregory Straus as president. Straus owns both 716 Property and 716 Realty Group WNY.

"We are thrilled to add Nickel City Property Management to the 716 family of companies," said Straus, real estate broker/owner of 716 Realty Group WNY. "With this merger, we are now able to offer our clients a complete suite of real estate services to local real estate investors, often already buying and selling through the brokerage."

OTHER PROJECTS

Picone Construction is working with Sono Bello, a national leader in laser liposuction and body contouring, for the interior construction of its new location in Buffalo, at 500 Corporate Parkway in Amherst. Sono Bello currently operates 80 surgical centers nationwide.

TM Montante Development has signed a lease with Beer Kind Brewing at 2765 Kenmore Ave., with a self-pour tap wall of craft beers, seltzers, wine, cider, liquor and non-alcoholic beverages.

