Buffalo Next: Why Uniland is building warehouses

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN
March 1, 2022
Space: It's the Final Frontier. And there's not enough of it.
There's a good reason why developers across the Buffalo Niagara region are building new warehouses even before tenants are lined up: because they know the new space will get snapped up in a hurry.
With demand high, Uniland Development Co., Kulback's Construction, Sonwil Distribution and Pinto Construction all have warehouse projects in the works.
And the latest data from brokerage firm CBRE-Buffalo's annual market study showed why.
Virtually all of the existing industrial, manufacturing and storage space in the Buffalo Niagara region is occupied, either by lease or ownership, the study found.
Just over 1 million square feet is still available – which sounds like a lot, but that's only 1.5% of the total inventory in the market. And it is 700,000 square feet less than a year ago.
That's really tight – record-setting tight. By comparison, the national rate is 3.2%. And Buffalo's regional peers are even higher – 4.4% for Cleveland, 5.5% for Rochester and 6.9% for Pittsburgh.
That means it is a lot easier for companies seeking to move or expand to do it in other places instead of Buffalo, simply because they can't find anything here.
And it gives developers confidence to build on "spec," knowing the gamble will pay off. A Swiss packaging company, for example, took up an entire 100,050-square-foot warehouse on Buell Avenue in Cheektowaga last year, after it was completed by Benderson Development Co.
That's why Amherst-based Uniland had barely started work on the foundations of its first warehouse on Dona Street in Lackawanna, in the new Renaissance Commerce Park, when it announced plans for a second one next door.
Together, they will add 320,000 square feet of new industrial space, with an investment of $37 million, at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.
It is also why David Kulbacki is putting up a 55,000-square-foot warehouse on Cemetery Road in Lancaster, and why Pinto – owned by James Panepinto – is constructing an 81,000-square-foot facility on Dingens Street in Buffalo. And it is the reason why Sonwil is adding a 335,868-square-foot distribution center in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, near its existing 308,000-square-foot building.
Support Local Journalism
Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:
IN THE WORKS
Would you like your renovation in a cone or a cup? Anderson's Frozen Custard is proposing a tasty interior remodeling of its existing restaurant at 4855 Transit Road in the Town of Lancaster, which would also include the introduction of a drive-thru lane that would allow it to expand and serve more customers. The eatery also plans to modify its outdoor patio with a partially covered area.
In the Town of Niagara, Wegmans wants to add six drive-thru grocery pick-up lanes for online orders and build a "slightly larger patio" than previously approved for its store at 1575-1653 Military Road.
In Orchard Park, Holy Face Ministry is seeking to build a new retreat center at 6131 Newton Road, on the north side of the street near the intersection with Burton Road. Founded in 1999, the worship group currently has its Mother of Mercy House at the site.
In Cheektowaga, Resurrection Life Church is constructing three additions to its existing church at 2145 Old Union Road to accommodate its expanding community food pantry, adding a drive-through canopy on the west side, a 3,000-square-foot addition to the northwest and connector between the two existing buildings. It will combine 2145 and 2155 Old Union as part of the project.
Also in Cheektowaga, MBL Engineering is proposing construction of four apartment buildings of five units each at 5030 Genesee St., for a total of 20, with a two-car garage for each unit.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. 43North winner TopSeedz is an unusual startup: The artisan seed and cracker manufacturer already has millions in sales. It is outgrowing its Cheektowaga space. And it is never raised money from outside investors, beyond the prizes its won from startup competitions. Natalie Brophy looks at one of the Buffalo Niagara region's promising homegrown startups.
2. ACV Auctions continues to expand with two new acquisitions: The Buffalo-grown tech company, which specializes in online vehicle auctions, purchased Monk and Drivably.
3. Sinatra plans conversion of former Hamburg convent into 260 apartments: Developer Nick Sinatra, in partnership with the Nanula family, is redeveloping the 20-acre former Immaculate Conception convent on South Park Avenue – formerly home to the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph – into a new residential campus with both senior and multi-family apartments.
4. Niagara Falls demolition firm to turn Buffalo's vacant Pierce & Stevens into warehouse: Apollo Dismantling Services will invest $10 million on Ohio Street to build out a new Buffalo hub, with 90,000 square feet of new space.
5. Unemployment benefits played a big role in propping up the Buffalo Niagara economy during the pandemic: And now, new data shows just how much those benefits meant to the region, especially as it struggled with more than 1 of every 5 workers out of their jobs during the dark days of the pandemic.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at (716) 849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.