Buffalo Next: What's happening this week in Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

Buffalo Niagara companies started hiring again, but we'll find out Tuesday if that's bringing more people into the local workforce.

The State Labor Department will release local unemployment data that day, which will indicate whether jobless levels have remained below 4% and whether the shortage of qualified workers that has hindered hiring efforts has started to ease.

General Motors will host a career fair at its Lockport components plant, at 200 Upper Mountain Road, for job openings at the site. The career fair will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. GM is trying to fill openings for production workers, electricians and mechanical journeypersons.

Niagara University will hold its 2022 Food Marketing Center of Excellence Summit on Wednesday, with local leaders in the retail food and service sectors sharing their insights on re-imagining a pathway to growth and innovation in WNY. The conference at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo begins at 11:45 a.m. with lunch and a welcome from Dr. Mark Frascatore, dean of the Holzschuh College of Business Administration. Bill Chiodo, president at Affinity Group Retail and chair of the Food Marketing Center’s advisory board, will provide opening remarks.

Speakers include Richard Ferranti, CEO of Rich Products Corp.; Kevyn Adams, general manager of the Buffalo Sabres; Rebecca Brady, owner of Top Seedz; and Samantha Biljan, senior research analyst at Datassential.

Jeff Metzger, president of Best-Met Publishing Co., will moderate an executive panel discussion. Panelists include Josh Halpern, CEO of Big Chicken; Kurt Schertle, COO of Weis; John Persons, president of Tops Markets; and Mike Seidel, vice president of procurement at Performance Foodservice.

For more information and to register, visit niagara.edu/2022-food-marketing-summit.

Plans to build up to 10 single-family homes on Adams Street are expected to take a step forward at Thursday's meeting of the Buffalo Erie Land Improvement Corp.'s board. The land bank is expected to receive a recommendation of the developer or developers to approve for the project. The Adams Street Infill Initiative is a partnership of BENLIC, the city, Evans Bank and MMB Realty Group.

Chuck E. Cheese's will reopen its Hamburg location on Milestrip Road Thursday. The children's arcade closed in 2020, citing business conditions dampened by the pandemic.

In the meantime, the store has been remodeled. It has added 15 new games, an interactive dance floor, a video wall and new decor. There is updated seating to accommodate larger groups, with charging stations for electronic devices.

THE LATEST

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Unionized workers at Kaleida Health voted to authorize a strike in a move that raises the pressure on negotiators trying to reach a settlement with more than 6,000 local health care employees.

The Buffalo Niagara job market got back on track during August, with hiring resuming at its fastest pace since March and easing concerns that surfaced after the July jobs report showed a loss of jobs across the region.

M&T Bank is taking heat from the attorney general in Connecticut over issues it faced during the switchover to its customer service systems following its acquisition of People's United Bank.

SUNY Erie Community College is taking steps to move away from a workplace resource management system that school officials say doesn't suit its needs.

A North Tonawanda housing project is getting nearly $5 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

A top executive at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is calling for more funding for cancer screening programs.

The Perry projects in downtown Buffalo are in line for a major makeover that will replace boarded-up buildings with new apartments.

Plans to renovate and expand the Eliza Quick boarding house are being scaled back.

A city panel has approved demolitions that are needed to clear the way for the Main Street Lofts project.

More than 200 jobs could be coming to the former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean.

Four more local nursing homes have reached deals with their unionized workers, leaving only two of the 12 facilities that were threatening to hold five-day strikes without agreements.

New Mercy Hospital president Marty Boryszak says the hospital's recovery and success will be about progress. "It's going to take time," he says.

ICYMI

Five reads on the Buffalo Niagara economy

1. Pickup in WNY housing inventory means more opportunity and time for buyers. Homebuyers in Western New York are starting to breathe easier and take more time before making their decisions, now that there are more homes for sale on the market and less need for them to act quickly. But they still can't dawdle. And it doesn't mean they're getting a deal on houses, which are now priced much higher than they would have been a year or two ago.

2. Why so many apartments? Buffalo area seeing an explosion of growth. From the Elmwood Village and Allentown to South Buffalo and the West Side, from Tonawanda and Amherst to Orchard Park and Hamburg, developers are putting up new apartment buildings or converting old industrial warehouses and offices. The apartments are highly desirable – with new units filling up almost as soon as they come online.

3. A remote possibility: living in Buffalo, working for out-of-town employers. The pandemic has opened up job possibilities that were relatively uncommon before spring 2020, like working from home for a company far from the Buffalo Niagara region. It's a welcome twist on the all-too-familiar story of local workers finding jobs elsewhere.

4. Spotlight on the economy: Slow growth in average pay in Buffalo Niagara region. After spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic, the earnings of Buffalo Niagara workers have settled back into slow-growth mode.

