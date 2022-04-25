Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

BY MICHAEL PETRO

The Climate Action Council will host a public hearing on Wednesday on the state's draft plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, in everything from the way homes and buildings are powered to electric vehicles.

The 22-member council is collecting feedback about the plan through June 10, from hearings held around the state and from online comments. The council last December released the draft plan, which sets ambitious targets for cutting emissions.

The hearing is scheduled from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, 1 Lafayette Square.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive 30 minutes prior to the hearing for registration. The meeting will also be accessible on Zoom.

43North, Buffalo's business accelerator, has expanded its internship program and is currently seeking applicants for this summer and the fall semester.

The organization devoted to attracting and retaining high-growth startup companies to Western New York said it will involve interns in meetings with investors and startup founders as well as planning the annual 43North startup competition, which invests $5 million a year in eight area startups.

43North is seeking 13 interns for recruiting applicants, reviewing portfolios, marketing, event planning and accounting for its competition, which culminates with on-stage pitches at Shea's Theater in late October.

"I want them to be immersed in the community and want to work for a local startup instead of moving out of Western New York," said Justine Palkowski, content marketing manager at 43North who is overseeing the internship program. "It's very hands-on and we're really excited to pull young talent and aspiring entrepreneurs into our ecosystem."

Warning: 43 North internships are not for shy people. Hopefuls must submit a one-minute pitch video on why they want the internship and would be a good fit as part of their application. Apply at 43North.org.

M&T Bank will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 11 a.m. Monday. For the third straight year, the meeting will take place virtually.

Evans Bank will report its first-quarter earnings after the market closes Wednesday.

Calling all CTOs. 43North is hosting a meetup for local chief technology officers from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St. The event is a chance for CTOs to network, share knowledge and solve problems.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

Empire State Development is prioritizing efforts to work with local regions in capturing new investments and job opportunities by strengthening their workforce skills and helping communities assemble more shovel-ready land for new projects.

Interest rates are on the rise, and it has consumers grappling with heftier mortgage payments and higher credit card rates, as well as paying higher prices at the store and for gasoline.

Startup Team Real Talk won first place in the University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition, earning it $25,000 in seed funding and $30,000 in in-kind services for the instructional platform that helps organizations pursue diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Fattey Beer Co. will open in three more locations, including one in Kenmore and additional stores in the Neighborhood of Play by the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester and in Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus. There are five of the craft-beer taproom and beer store hybrids in the area.

News industry veteran Mike Connelly, 65, who has been the editor of The Buffalo News for nine and a half years, is retiring next month. Connelly led the newsroom through numerous transitions in a rapidly changing business, including building a digital-first publishing schedule and adapting to the challenges of covering Covid-19.

LCB Capital is hoping to bring a new five-story building with 44 market-rate apartments to Delaware Avenue in Allentown. The Kenmore-headquartered real estate company already owns eight residential and commercial properties in Buffalo and Kenmore.

For the first time in more than a decade, mortgage rates have reached 5% – up from 3.1% in December – driving up the cost of buying a home, which could lead to a slowdown in sales and more modest increases in home prices, according to M&T Bank's chief financial officer.

The new state budget sets aside an extra $20 million for theaters, performing arts centers and museums outside New York City, as well as an additional $4 million reserved for upstate zoos, botanical gardens and aquariums, coming from the State Environmental Protection Fund.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate fell to 4.3% last month – the lowest for any March since at least 1990, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday. The report also showed just how strong the demand is for workers among local employers, as the local labor force grew by 5,200 people during March.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy and Janet Gramza contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Some companies, such as Independent Health and Freed Maxick, are embracing "hoteling," where remote employees reserve a workstation for the days when they come into the office to do their jobs, rather than having a dedicated desk of their own.

2. Building a new Buffalo Bills stadium is expected to create 10,000 local jobs for construction workers, but some contractors are feeling left out due to the stadium pact including plans for a project labor agreement that requires contractors to pay prevailing wages.

3. The remarkable rebirth of Bethlehem Steel's home: With a smattering of new developments, and more on the way, the shuttered Bethlehem Steel complex is becoming a sign of revival.

4. For WNY workers, experience really pays: Experienced workers in Western New York earn more than twice as much, on average, as entry-level employees.

5. M&T Bank commits to $300,000 to EforAll entrepreneurship program in Buffalo: EforAll, which opened a Buffalo office in May 2021, is a national nonprofit organization that helps people in underrepresented communities start and grow their own businesses.

