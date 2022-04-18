Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL PETRO

Workers are hard to find around the Buffalo Niagara region – and a big reason why is the decision by thousands of local people to stop looking for a job.

We'll get new insight into whether workers are returning to the job hunt on Tuesday, when the State Labor Department releases the local unemployment rate for March.

A report last week showed that hiring has increased across the region for three straight months – the fastest stretch of job growth across the region in a year. But the recovery here is far slower than most other parts of the country.

So while the local jobless rate is at its lowest level in decades, it is not because the job market is booming and hiring is off the charts. Instead, the unemployment rate is low because many workers have decided not to look for a job – be it because of health concerns, a lack of affordable child care, wage expectations that don't match what employers are offering or countless other reasons.

How to attract and retain workers: Meanwhile, employers can get some pro tips on how to attract and retain workers amid "the great resignation" at a free professional development event to be presented April 25 by the University at Buffalo and M&T Bank.

"Attract and Retain Talent During Unprecedented Times,” will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Seneca One in Buffalo. Mike Wisler, chief information officer at M&T Bank and chair of 43North, will give a keynote, which will be followed by a panel of hiring experts. Attendees will also hear from graduates of the UB School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (CEL) and get info on the business valuation tool GrowGrade.

Bonus: Network with other professionals and get tours of Seneca One and the M&T tech hub. Register by April 18 at bit.ly/ubtalentevent.

Buffalo startup contests. Two competitions for early stage startups and ideas are happening this week: UB's Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition and Buffalo Startup Weekend.

The Panasci contest is an opportunity for five UB-led businesses to pitch a panel of judges for a $25,000 grand prize. Finals are open to the public and will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the UB Incubator at the Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St.

Buffalo Startup Weekend challenges participants to think of an idea for a business and create a plan in a single weekend. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday and ends Sunday with final presentations and judging at 4 p.m.

Now hiring: The Home Depot anticipates hiring 630 workers for the spring season and potentially beyond at its Buffalo-area stores. These full-time and part-time positions are in customer service/sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse associates. The Home Depot has 12 stores from Dunkirk to Lockport, stretching east to Batavia.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

The recently passed state budget includes $68 million for the University at Buffalo to construct new landmark buildings for their engineering schools. It is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to make the SUNY system “a world leader in economic development and upward mobility and help UB attract $1 billion in mostly federal research funding by 2030.

Scores of people are back this season at the iconic Broadway Market, many returning to the Easter tradition of shopping and visiting there for the first time since the year before the Covid-19 pandemic halted one of Buffalo's most revered traditions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a Buffalo News report during a Wednesday radio spot that the Buffalo Bills originally asked for the public to pay 100% of the construction costs of a new $1.4 billion stadium. She also said reports that there was a chance the Bills could move without a deal for a new stadium are real, noting that cities that have lost teams in the past were calling Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

County governments across the state, including Erie and Niagara counties, are trying to decide whether to join the state's tax holiday on gasoline. The state budget will save consumers 16 cents a gallon from June 1 to Dec. 31 by suspending the state's sales tax and excise tax on motor fuel, according to a report by the New York State Association of Counties.

University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi thinks UB is one of the reasons why Western New York should win one of the $100 million tech hubs planned by the federal government. Tripathi says UB has experts and research in all the tech areas that are growing right now, from artificial intelligence and data science to robotics, cybersecurity and biomedical sciences.

42 North launches ‘Resolve’ craft beer to support Ukraine and one dear friend: The beer, which sold out last weekend, is named after the Ukrainian people’s resolve to maintain their country’s freedom.

ICYMI

Three reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Over the past decade, Erie County and New York State have spent nearly $50 million to buy land, move rail lines and lay the groundwork for development of the former Bethlehem Steel complex in Lackawanna. It's starting to pay off.

2. Hiring has picked up across the region, but the recovery here still is far slower than in most other parts of the country. And clouds are looming over the economy as interest rates and prices rise. Businesses are heading into a potential slowdown short-staffed, rather than fully staffed. That certainly would reduce the pressure to cut staff if things take a turn for the worse.

3. What's the future of the McKinley Mall? Even its biggest stakeholders don't agree: Mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group and developer Benderson Development Co. have yet to speak, and they appear to differ on their visions for the property and its outer parcels.

