Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

Restaurants to donate portion of June 8 sales: Fifty restaurants in the Buffalo region will be participating in an initiative to raise money for an organization serving the victims of domestic violence.

A percentage of the sales from these restaurants on June 8 will go toward the efforts of the Rachael Warrior Foundation as part of Dining Out Against Domestic Violence.

The foundation honors Rachael Wierzbicki, who was killed in a November 2018 domestic dispute with her then boyfriend.

Visit https://www.rachaelwarriorfoundation.org/dining-out to find out which restaurants are participating.

Learn about investment trends: Curious about cryptocurrency, Web3, climate tech, artificial intelligence or machine learning? 43North is hosting a 2022 Investment Trends seminar for people to learn about current startup and investing trends and how to get involved.

The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Seneca One auditorium, with networking to follow at the Seneca One lobby bar.

Ross Eye Institute will break ground at 11 a.m. Thursday on a new facility in Orchard Park, an 18,000-square-foot space with an imaging suite, procedure room, pediatric and optometry wings. Community Bank is providing the financing for the project, and Calspan Development & Construction was selected to build the specialized eye care facility.

Dr. James D. Reynolds, professor and chair of the University at Buffalo's ophthalmology department, said the new facility will improve the ability to "recruit outstanding, new surgeons from across the nation and bring even more specialized expertise to our growing patient population."

Neighborhood Health Center will soon open its newest location at 1569 Niagara St. in Buffalo, possibly as soon as late this week or the following week. The 26,000-square-foot facility will offer services such as internal/family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, podiatry and pharmacy services.

It will be Neighborhood Health Center's fifth location in Western New York.

Applications are now being accepted for three Trocaire College certificate programs being held at Gerard Place, 2535 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, in phlebotomy, sterile processing and pharmacy technician. The programs each run two days a week and can be completed in as little as three months.

Trocaire is partnering with Gerard Place, which provides housing and transitional services for homeless and single-parent families, to help fill a demand for skilled workers in health care and offer more resources for community residents to achieve well-paying jobs.

The phlebotomy (blood draw) program starts July 12 and runs Tuesdays and Thursdays through Sept. 13. The course in sterile processing of medical equipment runs Mondays and Wednesdays from Aug. 30 through Nov. 21.

The pharmacy technician program begins Sept. 27 and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 15. The 12-week program prepares pharmacy techs to work under the direction of a pharmacist to measure, mix, count out, label and record dosages of medications based on the prescription orders, as well as provide customer service.

Apply for any of these programs at trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/healthcare-programs-at-gerard-place.

Find Your Path Back to Teaching via a new program at SUNY Buffalo State.

Schools in Western New York and across the nation are experiencing teacher and substitute teacher shortages. Buffalo State's Find Your Path Back to Teaching aims to get teachers certified and into the classroom as soon as possible to help fill this need and make an important contribution to the lives of young people.

The program is open to anyone who started a teacher education program but does not currently hold a New York State teacher certificate.

Find Your Path Back to Teaching offers individualized assistance to meet aspiring teachers where they left off. Find an inquiry form at schoolofeducation.buffalostate.edu/find-your-path-back-teaching

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street purchased three key parcels of land from the City of Buffalo for $100,000. The land is needed for the building of a sanctuary for the Emmanuel Temple Church.

Russell Salvatore Jr., the grandson of one of Buffalo's most prominent restaurateurs, wants to construct a two-story building with 11 apartments and 5,200 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Main Street and Winding Lane in Clarence, as well as a separate farmers market building.

A new network of emergency medical physicians, dubbed the Emergency Physician Response Program, will be available to respond to high-severity 911 calls and mass casualty incidents in Erie and Niagara counties.

Redevelopment of a derelict and fire-damaged industrial property on the shores of Scajaquada Creek by Savarino Companies hit a snag after neighbors and Buffalo Planning Board members raised concerns about the increased traffic and safety risk that it might cause.

In an effort to remain competitive in a growing venture capital landscape, Buffalo startup accelerator 43North will invest $1 million in five companies as part of this year's annual competition.

Former 43North company Rally, which specializes in bus ridesharing for events, will become publicly traded later this year after entering into a business combination agreement with Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. Rally won $500,000 in the 2019 startup contest.

The University at Buffalo’s School of Management has named Ananth V. Iyer, Ph.D., as its new dean. The current senior associate dean at Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management will succeed Paul Tesluk.

A large grocery store won't be coming to the proposed Elmwood Crossing after Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate eliminated it from their ambitious $150 million project to convert the former Women's and Children's Hospital of Buffalo into a mixed-use community.

Between the gas tax initiatives by both the county and state, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said he expects gas prices in the county to go down by up to 30 cents a gallon.

The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School is one of the institutions that's been chosen to take part in a clinical trial of Paxlovid, a Covid-19 medicine being evaluated by Pfizer in children ages 12 to 17. Research has already shown it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death in adults by 88% if given within five days of the onset of Covid-19 symptoms.

The owners of the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence will save more than $2.4 million in property taxes over 10 years after reaching an agreement to lower the property taxes on the struggling mall while they work to redevelop it into a mixed-use town center.

The concept of boat-sharing has taken hold in Buffalo, with at least three businesses offering the service in this area. Members of these clubs don’t have to pay for the vessel and its maintenance or the cost of repairs, slip fees, insurance, cleaning, storage and winterization, and are provided with concierge service coming on and off the boats. They are responsible for membership fees and the gas they use when boating.

The way World Central Kitchen mobilized in Buffalo to help feed a grieving neighborhood shows how the organization quickly taps a network of staff and volunteers to find people in a community who can help and puts them to work getting meals to people in need.

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund will distribute $560,000 worth of grants, ranging in size from $5,000 to $20,000, to 70 Black-led organizations as part of the fund's initial response to a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket that killed 10 people.

The real estate firm owned and led by Dr. Fadi Dagher and his son, Kevin, is proposing to create a major manufacturing or warehouse building on Rano Street, with potentially up to 250,000 square feet of space for lease.

1. 43North aiming to attract high-growth companies to the region: Sam Eder moved to Buffalo from Austin, Texas, in January after his company Big Wheelbarrow won the 43North startup contest. Stipulating winning companies set up shop in Buffalo for at least a year is an important aspect of 43North's mission.

2. Mixed-use development coming to Old First Ward: Developers Karl Frizlen and Michael Masters are in the midst of turning the former Barcalo Manufacturing plant into Barcalo Living & Commerce, a mixed-use community in the Old First Ward that dozens of tenants soon will call home.

3. Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue will reopen, but what that will look like is uncertain: As Tops officials plan for the reopening of its Jefferson Avenue store after a tragic mass shooting, when and how it will do so is still being considered as some community members want a new Tops store at a different location on Buffalo's East Side.

4. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

5. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York, and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

