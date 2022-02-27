Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY DAVID ROBINSON
Feb. 27, 2022
A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
Starbucks union vote count: Could we get a union vote count this week on three more Buffalo-area Starbucks stores? Perhaps. On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board postponed the counts for stores in Cheektowaga, Amherst and Depew, because the board hadn't yet issued a decision on a request by Starbucks to stop store-by-store counts. As for what comes next, let's look to Mesa, Ariz.
Starbucks made a similar request there, arguing any union election should include employees from across an entire market, rather than just a single store. A week after the vote was delayed in Mesa, the NLRB denied Starbucks' request, rescheduling the vote count for two days later.
If that same timeline plays out, we'd be looking at a rescheduled vote count for the three local stores at the end of this week. Stay tuned.
What's happening in the Buffalo Niagara job market? Hiring pretty much stagnated during the last few months of 2021, and new data being released Thursday will offer the first glimpse into how much hiring went on during January, which also was the height of the spike in Covid-19 cases during the wave caused by the Omicron variant.
The new batch of numbers also will be notable because of the revisions that will be made to last year's hiring data, That will provide a more accurate look back at the state of the local job market throughout 2021.
Big news for higher ed: Canisius College named Steve Stoute of DePaul University as its 25th president, the first Black president and youngest person to lead the college in its 150-year history. When he takes over for retiring president John Hurley on July 1, Stoute will inherit the continuing challenges faced by Canisius and many small, private colleges, including declining enrollment and revenue. Stay tuned for more developments and our expanded higher education coverage.
Welcome to Week 3 of Buffalo Next. This new newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
A second warehouse is coming to Lackawanna: With warehouse space in high demand, Uniland Development Co. is planning a second large manufacturing and warehouse building on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.
Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer was in town Monday to promote a bill that would cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month for diabetes patients who rely on the drug to control their chronic, life-threatening illnesses.
Athenex hires private-equity veteran as CFO to help key financial turnaround: Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex, which has seen its share price dip under $1 after a series of setbacks, has brought in a private-equity veteran as its chief financial officer to try to help lead a financial turnaround.
Coming soon to an old brewery building near you: A new brewery: The owner of Buffalo Brewing Co. wants to bring the historic former Schreiber Brewery building back to life on Fillmore Avenue as the new and expanded home for his modern company, along with a "brewseum" to highlight the history of brewing in Buffalo.
Buffalo Grand Hotel owner accused of securities violations in Canada: Harry Stinson, the Hamilton developer who bought the former Adam's Mark Hotel and rebranded it twice while undertaking a massive renovation, has been accused by Ontario securities regulators of inappropriately soliciting over $19 million from more than 200 Canadian investors for a condo conversion at the hotel that he has now abandoned.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pushes 'Made in America' bill: The Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act introduced last week would help fund training programs like those at Buffalo's Northland Workforce Training Center.
ICYMI
Three reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Big financial losses lead to credit downgrade for Catholic Health. The recovery will take some time: The losses at Catholic Health and other local hospitals show how much the pandemic, lengthy pauses on elective surgeries and flat reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid have severely dented hospital finances. It all comes in a Western New York region that already is one of the most challenging in the state for hospitals to break even.
2. Unemployment benefits played a big role in propping up the Buffalo Niagara economy during the pandemic: And now, new data shows just how much those benefits meant to the region, especially as it struggled with more than 1 of every 5 workers out of their jobs during the dark days of the pandemic.
3. 43North winner TopSeedz is an unusual startup: The artisan seed and cracker manufacturer already has millions in sales. It is outgrowing its Cheektowaga space. And it has never raised money from outside investors, beyond the prizes its won from startup competitions. Natalie Brophy looks at one of the Buffalo Niagara region's promising homegrown startups.
The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.
Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.