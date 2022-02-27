Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

If that same timeline plays out, we'd be looking at a rescheduled vote count for the three local stores at the end of this week. Stay tuned.

What's happening in the Buffalo Niagara job market? Hiring pretty much stagnated during the last few months of 2021, and new data being released Thursday will offer the first glimpse into how much hiring went on during January, which also was the height of the spike in Covid-19 cases during the wave caused by the Omicron variant.

The new batch of numbers also will be notable because of the revisions that will be made to last year's hiring data, That will provide a more accurate look back at the state of the local job market throughout 2021.