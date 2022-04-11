Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL PETRO

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.

There are still plenty of "Help Wanted" signs throughout the Buffalo Niagara region. We'll find out Thursday if those businesses have made any progress hiring people to fill them.

Over the past year, the region's recovery from the Covid-19 recession has lost much of its steam. Hiring was flat during the summer and into the fall, and it has advanced in fits-and-starts over the past four months.

Job growth was stronger nationally as winter turned to spring, and the jobs report from the State Labor Department will be the first indication of whether that national momentum has spilled over into Western New York.

Deadline for Tech Buffalo survey. TechBuffalo is looking for local employers to fill out a survey about hiring challenges and skills gaps for tech jobs. The 20-question survey asks about hiring for tech jobs and the skills those employees will need within an organization. The deadline to fill out the survey is Friday, April 15. Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/TechBfloEmployers.

Hiring refugees. The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a free webinar on how local employers can hire refugees at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Live Mas. Marathon Engineering is asking the Town of Cheektowaga to approve a special-use permit for a new 2,220-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant and drive-thru, to be constructed on a section of the Aldi supermarket property at 1685 Walden Ave.

The site would be subdivided from Aldi, with a new address of 1396 Walden. The town Planning Board will consider a recommendation to the Town Board on April 14.

VFW. The Cheektowaga Planning Board on Thursday will also consider Benderson Development Co.'s plan to convert the former VFW property at 2450 Walden into a new 62,218-square-foot warehouse, with loading docks, new utilities, drainage, landscaping and lighting.

The two buildings on the property would be torn down. The new warehouse would have a full driveway from Walden leading directly to the loading docks, with two other entrances from Nagel Drive.

More Rachel's. Rachel's Mediterranean Grill wants to demolish an existing insurance agency building at 310 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca and replace it with a new 1,749-square-foot, single-story restaurant with 37 seats and 15 parking spaces.

The eatery, designed by Lauer-Manguso & Associates, would be located on a 0.35-acre lot east of Slade Avenue that it has under contract from Scalfaro Realty of Delmar, N.Y. Rachel's is seeking both town Planning Board approval on April 14 and zoning variances for setbacks.

Gem of a plan. Graeber Jewelers – a 114-year-old business that has been located at 1303 Union Road in West Seneca for 45 years – now needs more retail space. It wants to construct a 939-square-foot addition in back of its 1,152-square-foot building that would include a secure jewelry storage room and a handicapped-accessible bathroom, freeing up more showroom space in front.

It's electric, baby. New York State Electric & Gas Corp. is upgrading its Gardenville substation in West Seneca, located on 14.3 acres at 995 Indian Church Road. The Avangrid subsidiary is seeking to boost the reliability of the electrical system by replacing the old control house, the control systems, circuit breakers, switchgear and transformers.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Adam Desmond: Commercial development will continue, but with adjustments: "Buffalo is not thought of as being an innovation tech center, but we are quietly marching our way, and what continues to help drive it is you’ve got good banks," says Desmond, regional market executive for commercial lending in the Buffalo Niagara area at Tompkins Financial Corp.

Another Starbucks is unionizing: Thursday's vote count by the National Labor Relations Board brings to six the number of Buffalo-area Starbucks stores where workers have voted to be represented by Starbucks Workers United.

Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government Monday settled for minimal guilty pleas from Morgan's son, his finance chief and a Buffalo mortgage broker, while dropping almost all of its claims against most of the others.

With the Omicron wave over, and the indoor mask mandate in New York State gone, employers are taking a fresh look at where their employees are working – and new work routines like hybrid schedules may be sticking around.

Daemen University plans to open its own dental school, helping address a need for dental professionals in Western New York. Right now, the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine is the only dental school in the area.

Buffalo Wire Works Co. plans to spend $5 million to renovate and expand its East Side manufacturing facilities, adding 25 new jobs and earning up to $233,000 in state Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits once the new jobs are created.

A proposal in Orchard Park would stick pot shops under its zoning section governing adult uses because, according to the town supervisor, the state law allowing cannabis to be sold in retail shops and consumed on premises specifically talks about "adult use cannabis."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz initially wanted the new Buffalo Bills stadium to be in the City of Buffalo, but eventually soured on the idea due to cost and the time it would take to build in the shadow of downtown, as well as the delay caused by legal fights associated with displacing residents and acquiring property.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo startup raises $100 million for green idea: plug-in excavators: "When you put energy storage where the energy is being used, you really transform the way we rely and depend on energy, and you make it completely resilient," Viridi Parente chairman and CEO Jon Williams said. "That's what we've really been building."

2. UB's big bet on its engineering school: A major expansion at the University at Buffalo's engineering school – through a $102 million building project – could have a major impact on the Buffalo Niagara economy and UB itself.

3. No need to wait for recreational cannabis: It's already for sale on Native land: Considered sovereign tribal land in the eyes of the government, Native Americans from the Seneca Nation of Indians and Tonawanda Seneca Nation have set up shop on reservations in Cattaraugus, Allegany and Genesee counties.

4. Seat licenses will help fund construction of Buffalo Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost?: While personal seat license prices in Buffalo may not be as drastic as in bigger NFL markets, some fans think the contribution already made by the public to keep the team in town is enough.

5. Amazon gets a warmer reception in Niagara County: After being largely driven out of town by hostility in Grand Island, e-commerce giant Amazon brought its $300 million proposal for a massive distribution warehouse to the Town of Niagara, where it seemed to find a more amenable reception from local residents.

