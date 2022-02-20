Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

Starbucks vote: Elections are wrapping up at three more Buffalo-area Starbucks , where workers are voting on whether to join a union . Ballots are due back to the National Labor Relations Board by Tuesday, and are scheduled to be counted Wednesday.

The outcome for each of the three stores – at Walden Avenue and Anderson Road in Cheektowaga; Sheridan Drive and North Bailey Avenue in Amherst; and Transit and French roads in Depew – will be determined separately. In December, a Starbucks on Elmwood Avenue became the first company-owned store in the United States to vote in favor of union representation.

Real Estate & Development: It could be a busy week for real estate development in Buffalo and, more broadly, in Erie County. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp.'s board will gather at noon Tuesday, with likely discussions on the Northland Corridor, Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park projects. That will be followed later in the day by the Buffalo Planning Board at 4 p.m. – delayed from its usual time on Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday – which will review plans by Apollo Dismantling Services LLC of Niagara Falls to build a 27,500-square-foot warehouse and 65,000 square feet of additions to existing structures at 670 Ohio St. Buffalo Place, the nonprofit that manages the downtown business improvement district, will assemble Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., followed by the Erie County Industrial Development Agency at noon.