Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

What to know about the week ahead

More Starbucks labor news is on tap this week.

On Monday, the National Labor Relations Board will count ballots cast by workers at Starbucks' store at Transit Commons in Amherst, on whether they want to join a union.

Also Monday, NLRB lawyers will bring their case against Starbucks before an administrative law judge at the federal courthouse in Buffalo. The agency has filed a complaint accusing the Seattle-based corporation of a wide range labor law violations, and is seeking reinstatement of seven Buffalo-area workers who were reportedly fired for their union activities. Starbucks has denied committing any violations of labor law.

On Friday, the NLRB will hold a re-run election for workers at Starbucks' store at 1775 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga. The outcome of the first election was undetermined, and an NLRB official ordered a re-run vote. This store gained attention last year when Starbucks temporarily turned it into a training center before converting it back to a store.

It could be a busy couple days of labor activity at 10 for-profit Western New York nursing homes. Employees represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East are planning labor strikes Tuesday and Wednesday at the following nursing homes: Autumn View in Hamburg; Garden Gate in Cheektowaga; Northgate in North Tonawanda; Seneca Health Care Center in West Seneca; Fiddler's Green Manor in Springville; Humboldt House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Buffalo; Elderwood at Lockport; Elderwood at Williamsville; Newfane Rehabilitation; and Gowanda Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

1199SEIU represents workers across the 10 facilities and has been negotiating new contracts for several months. Major issues revolve around low wages for service workers and understaffing.

• Frank Burkhart is seeking a special-use permit to sell tobacco, vaping and hookah products at his Mr. Nice Guy shop at 1239-1249 Hertel Ave.

• Ahmed Alokan Alkhoam is applying for a special-use permit for tobacco, vaping and hookah sales at 1282 Clinton St., as part of a new clothing, gift shop and smoke shop business, called 716 Sheba Express. Alkhoam, who owns a deli and take-out operation next door, will be a tenant in the building.

• CMH Counseling, which has been using a former residence at 153 West Utica St. as its offices since 1964, is asking for a rezoning of its property because the current Green Code category of "neighborhood residential" doesn't allow the current use. The family counseling firm needs the change because it wants to build a one-story addition in back to provide a handicapped-accessible entrance for clients.

Have an idea for a startup? Sign up for Pitch-In from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca One. Three early-stage founders will be selected to pitch their idea to an audience and get feedback.

To sign up to pitch, register online for the event and then send your pitch deck, logo and ask to In@joinbootsector.com. The event is free for those pitching and $5 for audience members. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/pitch-in-tickets-367048190017.

People interested in taking the September 17 civil service exam to become a New York state university police officer at the University at Buffalo can attend information and test preparation sessions starting this week at UB’s Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (BEOC).

Potential candidates should attend one of two in-person information sessions on Wednesday or Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the center, 555 Ellicott St., Buffalo.

To register, call the BEOC at 716-645-8874, visit BEOC’s website or go to the UB News Center website and scan the QR code in the image.

Following the info sessions, University Police and BEOC will host a series of test preparation sessions that can be attended in-person or remotely. Before attendees can register for the test prep sessions, they must first register for the Sept. 17 civil service exam. The deadline to register for the exam is Aug. 3. Registration and information can be found on the University Police website.

The test prep sessions will be held:

Remotely (participants attend one two-day session):

• July 18 and 19 (6–8 p.m.)

• July 20 and 21 (6–8 p.m.)

• Aug. 8 and 9 (6–8 p.m.)

• Aug. 10 and 11 (6–8 p.m.)

• Sept. 7 and 8 (6–8 p.m.)

• Sept. 12 and 13 (6–8 p.m.)

In-person at the BEOC (participants attend one session):

• July 23 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

• August 13 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

• Sept. 10 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Businesses continue to wrestle with supply chain challenges, and a virtual meeting hosted by the Buffalo Niagara Partnership's manufacturing council will look at strategies to overcome those obstacles. The meeting will be 8 a.m. Thursday. The panel will be led by Nallan Suresh, a professor in the University at Buffalo's School of Management. It is free and open to Partnership members and nonmembers.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

Child & Family Services of Buffalo wants to relocate one of its residential treatment centers to a rear carriage house on its Delaware Avenue campus, enabling each of the children residing there to have their own bedroom, instead of sharing rooms.

Two retailers in Buffalo Niagara region, including one with four shops in the area, have been ordered by the state's Office of Cannabis Management to stop the unlicensed sale of cannabis.

The new owner of the Jersey Street Firehouse on Buffalo’s West Side plans to convert the three-story brick building into apartments after a previous redevelopment proposal by another group ran into neighborhood opposition.

Buffalo Transportation, a major non-emergency medical transportation provider, has been suspended 60 days by the state over violations flagged by the state Department of Motor Vehicles. The suspension is set to lift Aug. 14, but in the meantime threatens to inconvenience customers who need rides to medical appointments.

SUNY Erie Community College’s Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning to approve a resolution supporting the elimination of 90 positions at the financially troubled college. The 90 jobs being cut will affect members of the Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) who work mostly in part-time clerical positions at ECC. The layoffs are a first round. ECC President David Balkin has said the college will need to cut a total of up to 150 positions if a retirement incentive for eligible faculty and administrators that the county and ECC offered in April does not result in enough voluntary retirements.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Three reads from Buffalo Next:

1. You might be familiar with the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser as a popular stain removal product. But did you know it is made in the Buffalo Niagara region, in a new plant on the former Bethlehem Steel site?

2. New apartments are popping up across Western New York: From the Elmwood Village and Allentown to South Buffalo and the West Side, from Tonawanda and Amherst to Orchard Park and Hamburg, developers are putting up new apartment buildings or converting old industrial warehouses and offices.

3. How community developers can build up neighborhoods: With the support of SAA-EVI, and investments from two national nonprofits, passionate locals are seeking to transform neighborhoods from the bottom up – by starting small, but dreaming big.

