Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

BY MICHAEL PETRO

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A look ahead at what's coming next and a quick read of news from the past week.

It's going to be a busy day for new projects on Tuesday, in two counties.

Schneider Development will dedicate its new Musical Suites apartment building at 415 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo. That's the former Community Music School, which Jake Schneider's firm converted into 22 apartments by renovating the three-story building into 12 units and constructing a near-duplicate building on the adjacent parking lot, with 10 apartments on the top two floors, above 18 parking spaces. The buildings are linked by a glass walkway.

Savarino Companies also is officially kicking off construction Tuesday on its $24.9 million Ellicott Station project in Batavia, designed to redevelop a vacant and abandoned industrial brownfield site into a 55 affordable apartments, a restaurant, brewery and events center.

The long-awaited but much-delayed venture – located in a state-designated Brownfield Opportunity Area – consists of a $20.7 million residential component and a $4.2 million commercial element. It is intended to revive the former Santy's Tires property on Ellicott Street and the former Soccio & Della Penna building, while creating 30 jobs and a new shovel-ready site at the corner of Ellicott and Jackson streets in the Genesee County city.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Both dilapidated structures were abated and Santy's was torn down as part of the project, and the 3.3-acre brownfield site will be remediated. That will be followed by construction of a five-story building with 74,000 square feet of space, with a grade-level parking podium of steel and concrete underneath a 60,800-square-foot wood-framed apartment structure.

Meanwhile, the 11,285-square-foot Della Penna building will be renovated into the restaurant, brewery and event center, with a 5,000-square-foot outdoor landscaped beer garden. It will have three overhead doors between the interior and exterior, which can be opened in warm weather, . A public "Rails to Trails" walking trail will also be improved. And remaining land at the corner will be prepared for future development.

The project – more than six years in the making – received $425,000 from Batavia's state-backed $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, $1.9 million through the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, $5 million in loans from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, $12 million in low-income housing tax credits, and nearly $3.7 million in tax breaks through Genesee County Economic Development Center.

If that's not enough development ... Michael Attea and Noah Spaulding are seeking a special-use permit to upgrade and expand the outdoor cafe at Ciao Ciao restaurant at 1368 Hertel Ave., at the corner of Saranac Avenue. And Andrew Balash wants a permit to offer beer, wine, ciders and outdoor dining for Griddle & Greens restaurant at 125 Elmwood, with up to 49 people indoors and 28 outside. The Buffalo Planning Board will review both applications on Monday evening, prior to the Common Council meeting.

Calling all marketing professionals. 43North is hosting a meetup for those who work in marketing from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Seneca One tower, 1 Seneca St. The event is a chance for marketing professionals to network, share knowledge and solve problems.

Prevailing wages. NAIOP Upstate New York Chapter will be holding a panel discussion Thursday, May 5, about the new state prevailing wage law. The program, held at the Embassy Suites at the Avant Building at 200 Delaware Ave. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature moderator Joe Benedict Jr., executive director of the Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY, with Erie County Industrial Development Agency CEO John Cappellino, Harris Beach partner Robert Murray and Jim Loewke, CEO of Loewke Brill Consulting Group, as panelists. The cost for non-members is $35.

Made in America store expands: A grand reopening event and ribbon cutting will be held for the Made in America Store in Niagara Falls starting 2 p.m. May 4. The store expanded its space on the second floor at 360 Rainbow Blvd. and will celebrate as part of National Travel & Tourism Week, according to Mark Andol, the store’s founder and CEO.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy:

A consultant's report is recommending layoffs and early retirement incentives to reduce the size of SUNY-ECC's workforce, but it isn't calling for the shutdown of its South Campus.

Moog Inc. has closed its Russian office and expects to lose a few million dollars in sales because of the war in Ukraine.

Douglas Jemal has bought the parking lot that once was the site of the Century Theatre, with the idea of turning it into apartments and office or retail space. The Washington developer said specifics are still in flux, and a project may still be a couple of years away, especially given construction delays.

A new road into the heart of the former Bethlehem Steel complex was a key part of the effort to revive the site and attract new businesses. Now, officials are starting to plan for another new road.

Developer Paul Bliss is seeking more than $735,000 in tax breaks to construct an 80,000-square-foot building and six attached townhomes on a pair of vacant lots at 6842 and 6846 Main St. in Amherst.

Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo's Clotilde Perez-Bode Dedecker will retire at year's end after 15 years as president and CEO. She'll hand the reins to Betsy Constantine.

Looks like the trial period went well for Matthew Drake, the newly named executive vice president and chief financial officer for Kaleida Health. Drake, who has been interim CFO since November, was appointed to the permanent post on Wednesday, replacing Paul Belter, who retired in December.

The University at Buffalo will launch a new research center for improving plastics recycling using a $4.5 million grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Prominent Buffalo architectural firm Carmina Wood Morris is going though its first major changes in leadership since the firm was established two decades ago.

A small Airbnb-style, eight-room boutique hotel is being planned for Lancaster, near Como Lake Park. The $2.8 million project would consist of an 18,000-square-foot, two-story mixed-use building, using a vacant lot that used to be home to Desiderio's and then Brother's restaurants.

A new $2.5 million, four-story self-storage facility with 164 storage rental units is being proposed for 321 Commerce Drive in Amherst by landscape contractors Eric Bogart and Michael Sinatra.

M&T Bank is about halfway to hiring 1,000 technologists in the Buffalo area, an ambitious goal set three years ago, just before making Seneca One tower the place where the bank would establish its "tech hub."

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Buffalo's angel investors all hope to hit it big, but that's not their primary motivation. They see investing in startups as their way of contributing to the region's economic resurgence.

2. Energy road map calls for sweeping changes for WNY homeowners: A new statewide energy plan being debated would gradually phase out the use of natural gas in homes and buildings, in favor of greater reliance on electricity.

3. Buffalo Niagara housing prices are still soaring: When there's competition among buyers, it pushes prices through the roof – and that's exactly what is happening here.

4. Newly licensed Western New York marijuana growers anxious to be on forefront of state's cannabis market: The Releaf Market in Jamestown and Yager Farms in Eden are among the 52 growers granted the first licenses to cultivate adult-use recreational marijuana in the state.

5. Workers hard to find? Auto dealers build direct path from college to a job: SUNY Erie Community College has partnered with two local car dealers on a program to train badly needed auto technicians.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.