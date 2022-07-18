Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead

The Buffalo Niagara job market has been slowly regaining strength throughout this year.

We'll find out if those gains continued into June this week, when the State Labor Department releases its monthly employment report Thursday.

If the national jobs report a week ago is any indication, the pace of hiring remains robust, but the U.S. job market has been more resilient than it has been in the Buffalo Niagara region. The nation has regained nearly all the jobs it lost during the pandemic, but locally, about 1 of every 20 jobs that existed before the pandemic still has not returned.

M&T Bank Corp. releases its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. M&T has completed its acquisition of Connecticut-based People's United Financial, and is preparing to convert People's systems and branches to its own over Labor Day weekend.

KeyCorp will release its second-quarter earnings Thursday. The Cleveland-based bank will report on facets of its business, including mortgages, a segment impacted by rising interest rates. Key has a hub of mortgage operations on Ridge Lea Road in Amherst.

SUNY Erie Community College will hold an open advisement and registration day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on all three of its campuses.

Meet with faculty advisers and register for classes. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcome.

The locations for this event are:

North Campus: Cafeteria (Spring Student Center)

South Campus: Cafeteria (Building 5)

City Campus: Atrium (Post Office Building)

The University at Buffalo's Office of Community Relations is holding the first "UB on the Green" outdoor performance since the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday.

Party band Nerds Gone Wild will headline the free outdoor concert, a family-friendly and alcohol-free event that runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on the Hayes Hall lawn, located on the Main Street side of UB’s South Campus in Buffalo’s University Heights neighborhood. (Hayes Hall is the building with the clock tower.)

Free parking is available in the Townsend and Parker lots.

The event is a fun opportunity for members of the community to learn about various UB resources while listening to local music. Nerds Gone Wild will take the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Spectrum Health and Human Services is hosting an online webinar called "Helping a Community Heal" at noon Wednesday.

The webinar includes panelists from Pittsburgh and Charleston who provided emotional support in their communities following mass shootings similar to the one in Buffalo on May 14.

The presentation, moderated by community advocate and Mustard Seed World Consulting Group owner Sandy White, will feature Tenelle Jones, a licensed marriage and family therapist and clinician at the Medical University of South Carolina Resiliency Program; Brian Schreiber, president and CEO of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh; Kelly Dumas, chief operating officer of BestSelf Behavioral Health; and Malene K. White, program manager for Spectrum Health.

Andrea Wedner, who was injured in the attack at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, also will join the conversation.

The webinar can be viewed on Spectrum Health's Facebook page.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

We're getting more clues about what the new Buffalo Bills stadium might look like and the kind of features it will include.

The reopening of the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue was only the start. Community leaders and neighbors say much more needs to be done. And the reopened store got good reviews from its first shoppers.

Neighboring businesses and area residents focused on the need for sidewalks, more public transportation and berms and fences to keep fans off local properties when they had their first opportunity to express concerns and ask questions about the new stadium to be built for the Buffalo Bills.

As Tops reopened its Jefferson Avenue store, the biggest challenge was how to make the store where the bloodshed occurred feel like a safe space for a traumatized community.

Todd Gianlando started growing hemp because the seed of the plant helps his daughter, who has Down syndrome. Now, he is among the first New York farmers growing recreational marijuana at his small family farm in Derby.

After weeks of renovations that included input from store employees, the victims’ families and trauma experts, Tops invited community leaders, residents and the media to preview the newly remodeled store following Thursday’s moment of silence.

After months of negotiations with state historic preservation officials and neighbors, the Salvation Army of Greater Buffalo Area Services is ready to proceed with remaking its 2.9-acre complex along Main Street.

A Buffalo-based developer plans to spend $5.29 million on the rehabilitation of the historic Frontier House, a 198-year-old structure in Lewiston, creating at least 11 short-term rentals along with a restaurant or other commercial space.

Clarence contracting and development firm VisoneCo. plans to put up a new five-story, 111-unit apartment building on River Road in North Tonawanda by cleaning up and reusing a largely vacant and polluted site along the Niagara River.

The new owner of electronic instruments maker Trek Inc. wants to move to a new and larger facility in the Town of Cambria and is now seeking $5.56 million in tax breaks, a year after Niagara County had approved tax breaks for the Lockport company's $8.2 million expansion project.

Amazon.com's plans and tax-break request for a new $550 million e-commerce distribution facility in the Town of Niagara has received a warm reception from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, whose members called it a "generational" project of historic proportions.

Cedarland Development Group has purchased three historic Allentown apartment buildings with 35 units for $4 million and plans renovation work that will "highlight the character of the properties while bringing each unit up to date."

A redevelopment project to a fire-damaged former industrial property on the banks of Scajaquada Creek in North Buffalo has undergone a series of design revisions, as developer Savarino Cos. addresses concerns raised by neighbors and the city's Planning Board.

Buffalo biopharmaceutical firm Athenex is unloading another asset for $19 million, the latest sale the company has made in its turnaround bid.

Two retailers in Buffalo Niagara region, including one with four shops in the area, have been ordered by the state's Office of Cannabis Management to stop the unlicensed sale of cannabis.

The new owner of the Jersey Street Firehouse on Buffalo’s West Side plans to convert the three-story brick building into apartments after a previous redevelopment proposal by another group ran into neighborhood opposition.

St. Joseph Campus has been through many changes over the years, ranging from the abrupt transition to a Covid-19-only hospital in 2020 to the ongoing reinvention into an outpatient and ambulatory care center. Constant reinvention is what it takes to fit within the future of health care.

A former church rectory that later became home to the Larkin Men's Club for workers at the Larkin Co. is getting ready for a new use as market-rate apartments and commercial space, with the husband-and-wife team of Michael Myers and Kayla Zemsky renovating the 696 Seneca St. building.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.

2. Eastern Hills Mall owner Uniland Development is preventing the BFLO Store from moving out of its space in the mall and into Transitown Plaza, and has parked vehicles and equipment in front of its door to block them as the two sides fight over who owns fixtures and other improvements made to the space.

3. Which WNY companies' pollution poses biggest potential public health risk?: The Buffalo Niagara region improved when compared to other metropolitan regions in overall total pollution releases to air, water and land – moving from 44th most in the nation in 2015 to 163rd most out of 893 urban areas.

4. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.

5. Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas: The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

